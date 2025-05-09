Mumbai: Audit exposes major irregularities in BMC’s drain cleaning work

Mumbai, May 9 (IANS) A meeting convened by the Mumbai Suburban District Guardian Minister Ashish Shelar on Friday revealed a staggering 40 per cent discrepancy was detected during the AI-driven analysis of Mumbai’s drain cleaning operations by the BMC.

Shelar issued a strong directive to the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner, demanding an immediate, thorough data analysis and ensuring that contractors meet 100 per cent of the expected cleaning standards. He also instructed the civic body chief to personally inspect the work on the ground to ensure accountability.

He launched a sweeping inspection drive across Mumbai’s suburbs on Thursday to monitor the progress of drain cleaning works.

On Friday, the inspection began at the Laxmi Nagar nullah near Ghatkopar Bus Depot and continued with visits to the A.P.I. nullah, Usha Nagar nullah, Mahul nullah, Mahul Creek and Kharu Creek. Shelar, which has been advocating the use of technology to accurately measure the volume of silt removed during desilting operations, reviewed the AI analysis in this regard.

When questioned about the methodology, officials presented videos showcasing how AI scans the sites where silt is dumped after each trip.

Upon closer inspection, it was revealed that over 40,000 trips had been recorded, with discrepancies found in around 17,000 of them. These inconsistencies included exaggerated reports of silt volumes, under-reported amounts, and, in some cases, the transportation of debris or soil instead of actual silt.

Alarmingly, in many instances, the silt still remains in the drains. Minister Shelar stressed the need for a comprehensive analysis of the silt billing and discrepancies, vowing to follow up with the BMC Commissioner to hold contractors accountable and ensure the work is completed to the required standards, said the release issued by the minister’s office.

"During the inspection, the API nullah and Usha Nagar nullah in Bhandup were also thoroughly reviewed. The Usha Nagar nullah, which runs beneath a railway bridge, was scheduled for demolition and deepening in 2020. However, the demolition has only just started, with only 15 days remaining before the monsoon season. This raises critical concerns: When will the bridge be fully demolished, and when will the drain be rebuilt? If not addressed promptly, waterlogging between Kanjurmarg and Bhandup railway tracks is unavoidable,” said the release.

Shelar emphasised the urgent need to clear silt from this drain to ensure smooth rail operations during the monsoon and assured that he would closely follow up with the BMC on this matter.

Furthermore, he pointed out that only 10-15 per cent of the cleaning work has been completed at Mahul nullah, while no work has yet begun at Kharu Creek. Large piles of silt and plastic waste were visible, and the absence of retaining walls along the nullah was also noted. He issued immediate instructions for work to begin without further delay at both sites to avoid potential disasters during the monsoon.

