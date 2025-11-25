Mumbai attacks: Among those in the line of duty on 26/11

New Delhi (IANS) On the night of November 26, 2008, Mumbai’s usual bustle was suddenly pierced by gunfire, explosions, and flames. What began as an ordinary evening turned into an unforgettable nightmare with a siege that tested the courage of its people, scarred countless families, and etched itself in the nation’s memory forever.

Amidst some 60 hours of fast-paced developments emerged stories of extraordinary achievements — of bravehearts who looked straight into the eyes of terrorists, of ordinary citizens who became heroes in their own line of duty.

Meet the former member of MARCOS, or Marine Commandos, Praveen Kumar Teotia, who was awarded the Shaurya Chakra for his valour at the Taj Mahal hotel in the 26/11 terror attack.

Praveen took five bullets that day, including one that clipped his ear and another that broke his ribs, which damaged the right lung. Despite his injury and the dark room where the terrorists had the advantage of having adjusted themselves being there since earlier, he managed to engage them till his teammates rescued 150 people from the nearby hall.

“I was among two (MARCOS) teams that joined one already present at the site where we were, altogether 24-25 commandos who entered the premises through different ways,” he recounted.

MARCOS, a special forces unit of the Indian Navy, was established in February 1987 and is known for its expertise in unconventional warfare, counter-terrorism operations, and conducting high-risk missions. They are recognised for their professionalism and versatility, whether in water, air, or on land.

Among notable operations that included the elite commandos were Operation Cactus in the Maldives in 1988 to thwart a coup, the Kargil War in 1999, and many anti-piracy operations. But that fateful day in Mumbai, what was he thinking?

“There was no specific thought that time except how to neutralise the terrorists and rescue innocent lives,” said the 40-year-old, now practising law in Delhi after discharge from services.

“For a soldier, it is a privilege to be of service to his country and its citizens, to be able to eliminate any threat against them,” he asserted.

“I was involved in several operations in Kashmir too, but at the Taj that day, I was angry at these foreign-bred terrorists challenging our nation,” he added.

He is perhaps the sole survivor of such lung damage, where he spent 19 days in a hospital under intensive care.

Despite the damaged lung, he takes part in a marathon and is still fit and agile. During those fateful November hours, even as Praveen and his colleagues were taking bullets and rescuing people, there was a young reporter outside the Taj among assembled mediapersons.

But Mahrukh Inayet stood out for her intensive and acute reportage that continued for over 60 hours. Media reports hailed her as reporting “at the centre of it all” and for doing “a fine job”.

She remembered those days, “It had been closed to 36 hours since I had been reporting outside Mumbai's iconic Taj Hotel. By then, there were close to a hundred journalists from across the country and the world who were reporting on the biggest terror attack in Mumbai.”

“I didn't hear the gunshot, but a bullet hit somewhere on my left and somebody shouted ‘duck – they’re firing at us’.”

She lay prone on the streets, the Taj in front of her.

“At the same time, one camera focused on me while the other kept its lens trained on the hotel. What I was then thinking was to let people know what was happening on the ground.”

It was much later that the now-decorated newsperson came to know that the image of her lying there, reporting the developments while ignoring crossfires, became some sort of a “moment” in ground reporting.

“I was not even aware. I was just busy trying to understand what was happening and report it as calmly as I could,” she reflected, adding, “But being calm was the hardest, given the situation.”

There are several other stories of strength and dedication, with many whose contributions perhaps will remain underplayed, but they all matter in the country’s fightback against terror.

--IANS

jb/dan