Multilateral system must remain credible face of escalating climate risks, says TERI at COP30

Belém (Brazil), Nov 12 (IANS) New Delhi-based The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) has unveiled its latest Act4Earth COP Compass publication, 'Strengthening Multilateralism on the Road to COP33 and Beyond', at a high-level side event at COP30 -- 'Beyond 2025: A New Climate Multilateralism?'

The session, held at the Blue Zone in Belém, featured Shailly Kedia, Director and Senior Fellow, TERI, as the lead speaker, who deliberated on the urgent need for reforming the architecture of global climate governance.

The 30th annual United Nations climate change conference (COP30) began this week in the Brazilian city of Belem with 50,000 people from over 190 nations, comprising diplomats and climate experts, attending the 11-day summit.

TERI’s policy brief, authored by Abhilash Kolekar, Shailly Kedia, and Ishita Srivastava; and reviewed by R.R. Rashmi, argues that the current multilateral system -- while foundational in advancing global cooperation -- must evolve to remain credible and effective in the face of escalating climate risks and widening implementation gaps.

On the theme of the session, Shailly Kedia highlighted, “A new multilateralism is not about dismantling what exists -- it is about reinforcing global cooperation in line with what climate science demands. Beyond strengthening UNFCCC-related processes, this new approach must also engage a broader multilateral system.

“For instance, repurposing the UN Trusteeship Council to safeguard the global commons, such as the high seas and the Central Arctic Ocean, can help protect some of the planet’s most vulnerable ecosystems.”

Emphasising the need for strengthened multi-level governance, Cecilia Kinuthia-Njenga, Director, Intergovernmental Support and Collective Progress, United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, underscored, “Our job is not to fight one another; it is to fight the climate crisis together.

“Multilateralism is dynamic, not static. We need collaborative, action-oriented politics that connect global decisions with local realities.”

On the importance of COP presidency and the relevance of multilateralism, Ethan Spaner, International Policy Senior Advisor, The Climate Reality Project, averred, “Presidencies can catalyse ambition by centering science, improving procedures, and connecting commitments to delivery. Building trust and strengthening the COP as the premier multilateral space for climate action at this critical moment starts at the top, with a COP president who leads by example.

“This means sidelining fossil fuel actors with no interest in climate action, committing to science-based solutions, and welcoming those most affected by the crisis into the conversation. A COP President has an incredible opportunity to show the world what ambition means and set a standard for all COP presidents to come.”

R.R. Rashmi, Distinguished Fellow, TERI, and India’s former Principal Climate Negotiator at UNFCCC, shared, “The multilateral system today faces considerable stress and, some might argue, even existential threat. There are growing attempts in various quarters to weaken or disrupt it. This calls for a renewed sense of caution and reflection about the future of multilateralism -- not only in addressing climate change but across the entire spectrum of global governance.”

Abhilash Kolekar, Research Associate, TERI, and lead author of the policy brief, said, “As the climate crisis intensifies, the UNFCCC’s effectiveness will depend on its ability to adapt to evolving scientific realities, ensure inclusive participation, and address challenges that transcend national boundaries.

“Strengthening multilateral climate governance through timely and equitable reform is not merely desirable, it is essential.”

