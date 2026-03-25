Multi-cornered contests set for Tripura and Nagaland by-polls on April 9

Agartala/Kohima, March 25 (IANS) Multi-cornered contests are on the cards in both Tripura and Nagaland, with several candidates filing nominations for the April 9 by-elections in the Dharmanagar and Koridang Assembly constituencies, respectively.

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In Tripura, six candidates have filed their nomination papers for the Dharmanagar by-election in the North Tripura district. The contest features nominees from major political parties as well as smaller parties and an independent candidate.

The key contenders include Jahar Chakraborti of the BJP, Chayan Bhattacharjee of the Congress, and Amitabha Datta representing the CPI-M-led Left Front. In addition, candidates from the Amra Bangalee party, SUCI, and an independent aspirant are also in the fray.

Meanwhile, the Left Front and the Congress, which had entered a seat-sharing arrangement during the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections to jointly challenge the BJP, are contesting separately in this bypoll, adding to the competitive nature of the race.

The Dharmanagar by-election was necessitated by the demise of sitting MLA and Assembly Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen, who passed away on December 26, 2025, at a private hospital in Bengaluru after a prolonged illness. He was 72.

Sen had been elected to the Tripura Assembly four times -- twice as a Congress candidate in 2008 and 2013, and later in 2018 and 2023 as a BJP nominee from the same constituency.

A total of 46,143 voters, including 23,763 women, are eligible to cast their votes in the Dharmanagar Assembly constituency.

In Nagaland, seven candidates have filed nominations for the Koridang Assembly constituency by-election in Mokokchung district. The ruling People’s Democratic Alliance (PDA) has fielded Daochier I. Imchen of the BJP as its consensus candidate. He is the son of the late MLA Imkong L. Imchen.

Other prominent candidates include I. Abenjang of the National People’s Party (NPP) and Chalukumba Ao of the Congress. Four independent candidates -- Imchatoba Imchen, Imtiwapang, Toshikaba, and Wapangmeren -- have also entered the contest, making it a multi-cornered battle.

The Koridang by-election was necessitated by the death of Imkong L. Imchen, who passed away on November 11, 2024, at a private hospital in Guwahati after a brief illness at the age of 75.

A seasoned politician, he was elected to the Nagaland Assembly five times — first as an Independent in 2003, then on Naga People’s Front (NPF) tickets in 2008, 2013, and 2018, before winning on a BJP ticket in 2023.

A total of 22,390 voters, including 11,013 women, are eligible to vote in the Koridang Assembly constituency.

For both Assembly constituencies in Tripura and Nagaland, the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is March 26.

The counting of votes will take place on May 4.

--IANS

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