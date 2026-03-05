Mukesh Sahani calls Nitish Kumar's Rajya Sabha nomination 'BJP conspiracy'; Chirag Paswan welcomes decision

Patna, March 5 (IANS) As Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is seeking a Rajya Sabha seat have sharply divided the political spectrum across Bihar, with criticism from some quarters and support from NDA allies.

Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) founder and former Bihar Minister Mukesh Sahani, on Thursday, described Nitish Kumar's Rajya Sabha election as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) political conspiracy.

"This is the BJP's true nature," Sahani said, adding: "During the elections, we had already stated that the BJP would never allow Nitish Kumar to remain the Bihar Chief Minister between 2025 and 2030. Today, that reality is clear."

The VIP Chief alleged that the BJP has followed a similar pattern in other states, gradually sidelining its allies.

According to VIP Chief Sahani, the larger objective is to politically weaken or eliminate the Janata Dal-United.

He also claimed that the mandate of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections was in favour of Nitish Kumar's leadership and that sending him to the Rajya Sabha amounts to disrespecting the public mandate.

Sahani also expressed personal sympathy for Nitish Kumar, saying it was unfair to remove him from Bihar politics at this stage of his political career.

In contrast, NDA ally and Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas Chief Chirag Paswan, on Thursday, welcomed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's decision.

In a post on social media platform X, Paswan praised the Chief Minister's long political experience and nearly two decades of leadership in Bihar.

He said that under Nitish Kumar's tenure as the Chief Minister, Bihar gained a new identity in development, good governance, and social justice.

He highlighted key areas such as women's empowerment, upliftment of the most backward classes, and youth development.

Calling the Rajya Sabha move a bold and visionary decision, Chirag Paswan said the Upper House of Parliament would benefit from Nitish Kumar's experience, leadership, and vision.

On behalf of himself and his party, the LJP-RV Chief wished Nitish Kumar a bright future.

Nitish Kumar's decision to move to the Rajya Sabha has triggered contrasting reactions -- while critics see it as a strategic shift orchestrated by the BJP, allies describe it as a natural progression in his long political career.

As Bihar prepares for a leadership transition, the development has intensified political debate over the future of the JD-U, the NDA alliance, and the state's governance trajectory.

