Muharram a reminder of historic struggle for human rights, says CM Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati, June 27 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has said that Muharram is a reminder of the historic struggle for human rights.

In his message at the beginning of the Islamic month of Muharram on Friday, he stated that it was during this month that Imam Hussein, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, was martyred by enemies.

"Muharram is a reminder of the historic struggle for human rights. It is the day when Imam Hussein, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, was martyred by enemies. The Islamic New Year begins on the first day of the month of Muharram. On this occasion, I wish that Muslim brothers and sisters celebrate Muharram in accordance with traditions," CM Naidu said in his message on his X handle.

The Islamic lunar calendar begins with Muharram. The moon of Muharram was sighted in India on Thursday, marking the beginning of the Islamic New Year. Also known as Hijri New Year, it commemorates the migration (Hijrah) of the Prophet Muhammad from Makkah to Madina in 622 CE.

The Moon sighting committee in Telangana announced that the moon was sighted in different parts of the country and thus Friday (June 27) will be the first of Moharrum. The sacred month holds deep spiritual and historical significance for Muslims around the world.

The Islamic New Year began on June 26 in the Gulf countries. Rulers of the Muslim countries greeted Muslims on the Hijri New Year. With the advent of the Islamic New Year, Kisaw or the black cloth covering the Kaaba in holy Makkah, was replaced as part of an annual tradition.

The 10th day of Muharram, known as Yaum-e-Ashura, will fall on Sunday (July 6). The day commemorates the martyrdom of Imam Hussain in the historic Battle of Karbala in 689 CE.

Muharram is one of the sacred months known for reflection, mourning, and remembrance of the values of sacrifice, truth, and justice that Imam Hussain stood for.

Shia Muslims observe Ashura by organising processions, gatherings (majlis), and mourning.

Sunni Muslims fast for two days (9th and 10th or 10th and 11th of Muharram), following the Sunnah of the Prophet Muhammad and reflecting on the lessons of sacrifice, piety, and steadfastness in the face of oppression.

