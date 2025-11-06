MSME conclave to honour top performers in Kutch-Saurashtra zone during Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conferences

Rajkot, Nov 6 (IANS) As part of the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conferences, the Kutch-Saurashtra Zone will host an MSME Conclave on January 9, 2026, the second day of the two-day event.

The conclave will recognise and honour outstanding performances of micro and small enterprises across 12 districts of the zone, with awards to be presented in five key categories -- women entrepreneurs, young entrepreneurs, Scheduled Caste entrepreneurs, Scheduled Tribe entrepreneurs, and general category.

Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision first laid out during his tenure as Gujarat's Chief Minister in 2003 with the inception of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, the state government has, for the first time, extended the initiative to the regional level, organising conferences across Gujarat's four zones.

The Rajkot edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conferences, covering Kutch, Jamnagar, Dwarka, Porbandar, Junagadh, Morbi, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Surendranagar, Gir-Somnath, Botad, and Rajkot districts, will feature seminars, B2B and B2G meetings, exhibitions, and vendor development programmes.

The MSME Conclave will include panel discussions, exhibitions, and workshops focusing on innovation, financing, and sustainable growth in small-scale industries.

Eligible MSME units that have shown exceptional performance in Financial Year 2024–25 can apply for awards through their respective District Industries Centres.

The Industries Department has encouraged maximum participation from the Kutch-Saurashtra region to make the conclave a hub of collaboration and recognition for small businesses.

Meanwhile, the ongoing 'Bharat Parv' at the Statue of Unity, commemorating the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, has turned into a grand showcase of India's cultural diversity, art, and craftsmanship embodying the true spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'.

The event brings together artisans from across India, each representing their state's unique traditions, flavours, and creative expressions.

Among the most admired exhibits is the Goan coconut shell handicraft, which has captured visitors' attention for its intricate designs and eco-friendly appeal.

Vijaydatta Lotlikar, a national award-winning Goan artisan participating in the festival, shared, "The response from people in Gujarat has been overwhelming. They not only appreciated our art but also purchased many of our products. Initiatives like 'Vocal for Local' launched by Prime Minister Modi have given Indian artisans a new market and global visibility."

