MPPSC recruits 3,756 employees for MP govt in 18 months

Bhopal, June 25 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Madhya Pradesh government has completed the recruitment of 3,756 candidates for various posts since December 2023, government officials said on Wednesday.

All these recruitments process were done by the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC).

"Out of 4,492 posts advertised across 75 notifications since December 2023, recommendations for 3,756 candidates have been forwarded to respective departments, and the recruitment process has been completed," State Public Service Commission Chairman Rajesh Lal Mehra said.

Mehra also told that the Commission has released a total of 81 recruitment advertisements, through which 5,562 more posts will be filled in the coming months.

"At present, 61 recruitment processes are underway for 5,317 posts. The MPPSC is diligently following its annual examination calendar and adhering to timelines. These results have been declared in line with the Madhya Pradesh government and the High Court's directive to publish results for 87 per cent of advertised vacancies," he added.

The Commission also said that the results of three State Service Examinations (2019, 2021, 2022) for 1,109 posts and three State Forest Service Examinations for 200 posts were also declared during this period (since December 2023).

Key recommendations during the said tenure include 72 Deputy Collectors to the General Administration Department, 51 Deputy Superintendents of Police to the Home Department, 132 Assistant Directors for the School Education Department.

Similarly, 22 posts in the Madhya Pradesh Finance Service to the Finance Department, 19 Assistant Conservators of Forests and 181 Forest Rangers/Project Officers to the Forest Department, seven Radiology Specialists to the Public Health and Medical Education Department, among others.

Candidates selected by the Commission are appointed by nearly 48 government departments of Madhya Pradesh after a rigorous verification process, the Commission said in a statement.

"With the exception of All India Services officers, most gazetted officers serving in all 55 districts and departments of Madhya Pradesh have been selected through MPPSC at some stage in their careers," it added.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has also expressed his satisfaction over the Commission's efforts, saying that MPPSC, as a constitutional body, has consistently identified and selected the most qualified and talented individuals for key government roles, demonstrating its commitment to public service.

"The Commission has meaningfully contributed to nation-building and has reinforced its role as a foundation for an efficient and capable state administration," he said in a statement.

--IANS

pd/khz