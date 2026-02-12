MP will implement Centre’s ‘Vande Mataram’ order, move to strengthen unity: CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal, Feb 12 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday welcomed the Union government’s directive regarding the national song ‘Vande Mataram’ and the national anthem ‘Jana Gana Mana’, and announced that the order would be implemented in the state with immediate effect.

Describing the decision of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs as significant, Yadav said it would strengthen national unity and remind citizens of the sacrifices made during the freedom struggle.

In a message addressed to the people of the state, the Chief Minister said, “Dear people of Madhya Pradesh and the country, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry of Home Affairs has decided to respectfully sing all six stanzas of Vande Mataram before the national anthem Jana Gana Mana. We are implementing this in Madhya Pradesh.”

Expressing gratitude to the Prime Minister, he added, “We are fortunate that Prime Minister Modi has decided that the entire Vande Mataram will be sung. The Madhya Pradesh government welcomes this decision, and it is being implemented with immediate effect.”

The Union Home Ministry, in its order dated January 28, stated that the official version comprising all six stanzas of ‘Vande Mataram’ shall be sung at official functions. When both the national song and the national anthem are performed together, ‘Vande Mataram’ will precede ‘Jana Gana Mana’.

The order specifies that the national song will be rendered on occasions such as the arrival and departure of the President and Governors at government functions, before and after the President’s address to the nation broadcast on All India Radio and television, and during the unfurling of the national flag.

It further states that ‘Vande Mataram’ will be played at civilian award ceremonies, including the Padma awards, and at events attended by the President during arrival and departure. It will also be played in public places such as cinema halls, although standing will not be mandatory in such instances.

Until now, only the first two stanzas of the song were generally sung, following a decision taken in the pre-independence period and later noted in the Constituent Assembly after objections were raised by some sections regarding certain references in the text.

The directive comes as the Union government marks the 150th year of ‘Vande Mataram’. During the Winter Session of Parliament in 2025, a special discussion was held to commemorate the anniversary.

Under existing law, any person who intentionally prevents others from showing respect to the national anthem, and now the national song as specified, may face imprisonment of up to three years.

