MP will celebrate Birsa Munda’s birth anniversary with pride: CM Yadav

Bhopal, Nov 8 (IANS) Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday said the district collectors have been directed to organise the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of legendary freedom fighter and Tribal icon Birsa Munda with full respect and dignity.

"District collectors have been directed to organise a series of social and cultural activities that should begin in tribal-dominated districts and development blocks," he said.

The state government has planned several programs to be organised on this occasion, primarily in Jabalpur and Alirajpur districts.

"Members of the tribal community will participate in processions and events wearing traditional attire and playing traditional instruments. Chariot processions (Rath Yatras) from different places will converge at the district headquarters by November 14," said the Chief Minister.

Plans have also been made for special events such as the Baiga Conference of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups in Mandla, the Bhagoria Festival in Alirajpur, the Bharia Conference in Chhindwara, Tantya Mama Balidan Diwas in Patalpani, and Mata Shabari Jayanti Conference in Satna.

Since 2021, Janjatiy Gaurav Diwas has been celebrated with enthusiasm to honour the sacrifices of freedom fighters from the tribal community and to glorify the splendour of their culture.

The celebration was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Madhya Pradesh with over a dozen beneficiary schemes for the tribals during an event at Bhopal's Jamboori Maidan on November 15, 2021.

Under the leadership of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, the Ulgulan Revolution shook the foundations of British rule. Such tribal movements were not only important for challenging British oppression but also served as an inspiration for national awakening.

"Due to Birsa Munda’s fierce leadership against British rule, November 15 - his birth anniversary became an occasion to honour tribal heroes," the Chief Minister said.

