MP: Week-long forest fair to start on Dec 17 at Lal Parade Ground

Bhopal, Dec 15 (IANS) A week-long International Forest Fair, based on the 'Prosperous Forests, Happy People,' will be held between December 17 to 23 at Lal Parade Ground, Bhopal.

Sharing the details about the event at a press conference, Minister of State for Forests Dilip Singh Ahirwar on Monday said that the fair will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on December 17.

He shared that a total of 350 stalls will be set up at the fair.

“District unions of the state, forest departments, Ayurvedic medicine manufacturers, and manufacturers and sellers of traditional food products will display and sell their products at the fair,” he said.

The Minister informed that the fair will include 10 government stalls, stalls from 24 other states, 16 exhibition stalls, 136 private stalls, and 26 food stalls, where visitors will get to taste dishes such as Dalpuniya from Alirajpur and Gond tribal cuisine from Bandhavgarh.

Ahirwar further said that 200 doctors and experts of the Ayurvedic system will provide free medical consultation at the fair.

He informed that various cultural programs will be organised, including orchestra performances, street plays, folk dances, and competitions such as painting, fancy dress, and singing for school students.

The Forest Minister further informed that an international workshop will also be organised on December 19 and 20 during the Forest Fair.

“Representatives from 17 states of India, two from Nepal, and one from Bhutan will participate in the event,” he said.

The minister informed that the workshop will be organised in coordination with the Indian Institute of Forest Management (IIFM), Bhopal.

--IANS

pd/dan