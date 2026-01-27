MP: ‘Vikramotasav’ to start on Feb 15 in Ujjain, CM Yadav reviews preparations

Bhopal/Ujjain, Jan 27 (IANS) Over a month-long ‘Vikramotsav,’ dedicated to Samrat Vikramaditya, will start in Madhya Pradesh’s religious city Ujjain from February 15 and will conclude on March 19.

The Madhya Pradesh government, following a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday, released the full schedule of the events comprising religious, cultural and trade activities during the mega event.

The event will commence on February 15 with the inauguration of all Shivratri fairs, Kalash Yatraand ‘Shivoham’ musical presentation by a group of renowned artists. The national and international theatrical artists performing under the Vikram Theatre Festival will perform between February 16 and 25.

There will be an international history conclave, puppet festival, and research symposium between February 26 and 28, while an intellectual conclave on justice during the era of Samrat Vikramaditya will be organised between Feb 28 and March 1, which will be followed by an all-India poets’ conference on March 7.

According to the schedule, the mega event also includes various other programmes, such as an international festival of mythological films featuring entries from more than 20 countries, Veda Antakshari and Sunrise worship at Ramghat, Dutt Akhara, on the occasion of Gudi Padwa.

On the last day (March 19), marking Varsh Pratipada and Srishti Aarambh Diwas will be celebrated as Ujjayini Gaurav Diwas.

“The main event will be held on the banks of the Shipra River and will include the presentation of the Samrat Vikramaditya Award, release of the Vikram Panchang 2082-83 and the second edition of Arsha Bharat, along with the dance-drama Mahadev Ki Nadi Katha,” according to the government.

Reviewing the preparations for the event, Chief Minister Yadav emphasised that Vikramotsav, dedicated to Samrat Vikramaditya, must ensure an effective and comprehensive presentation of all dimensions of his personality.

He stated that introducing the new generation to the contributions of Samrat Vikramaditya is essential for maintaining the continuity of Indian knowledge systems and cultural traditions.

Chief Minister Yadav also directed that science colleges, engineering colleges and polytechnic institutes be associated with events highlighting the scientific aspects of Samrat Vikramaditya.

