MP: Vijay Shah skips third Cabinet meeting; Pachmarhi sanctuary named after Raja Bhabhut Singh

Bhopal, June 3 (IANS) For the third consecutive time, the Madhya Pradesh Tribal Affairs Minister has remained absent from the Cabinet meeting held at Raj Bhavan in Pachmarhi on Tuesday.

Minister Vijay Shah, who was reportedly in his constituency, Harsood, meeting with the family of a gang-rape victim on Monday evening, did not attend the meeting for unknown reasons.

During the meeting, the Cabinet decided to rename the Pachmarhi Wildlife Sanctuary as Raja Bhabhut Singh Sanctuary, honouring the warrior king of Pachmarhi.

Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, while announcing the decisions, said that the meeting was held on the land where Raja Bhabhut Singh lived and fought. He was known for his resistance against the British and was often referred to as the Shivaji of the Narmada region.

Vijay Shah's absence comes amid controversy surrounding his alleged remarks against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, in which he reportedly referred to her as a "sister of terrorists," while referring Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 innocent lives, leading to widespread criticism.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav arrived in Pachmarhi on Tuesday afternoon and interacted with local mango growers before the commencement of the Cabinet meeting.

The meeting carried historical significance as it is dedicated to the memory of Raja Bhabhut Singh, a renowned warrior known for his guerrilla warfare tactics.

He fiercely resisted British rule along the Denva River, near Matkuli village, for an extended period.

Discussions during the meeting included decisions regarding the installation of a statue in Bhabhut Singh’s honour, as well as naming institutions and parks after him.

On Monday, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav highlighted Bhabhut Singh's role in assisting the legendary freedom fighter Tatya Tope during India's struggle for independence.

Responding to Tatya Tope's call, Bhabhut Singh ignited the spirit of freedom across the valleys of Satpura. He managed to evade British forces and, alongside Tatya Tope, crossed the Narmada River near Sandia, the mythological site associated with Rishi Shandilya, in late October 1858.

The Chief Minister noted that Bhabhut Singh and Tatya Tope strategised the freedom movement within Narmadachal.

In Pachmarhi, deep in the Satpura hills, Tatya Tope and his troops camped for eight days with Bhabhut Singh, preparing for their next steps.

As the Jagirdar of Harrakot, Bhabhut Singh wielded great influence over tribal communities and played a pivotal role in mobilising them for the independence movement. His legacy of bravery and leadership will be remembered.

Historical records indicate that Raja Bhabhut Singh was a formidable warrior who actively resisted British forces using guerrilla warfare tactics. His deep knowledge of the Satpura terrain allowed him to launch surprise attacks against the British, often leaving them frustrated and unable to counter his strategies.

His military prowess was compared to that of Shivaji Maharaj, as he effectively used the rugged landscape to his advantage. British forces struggled to capture him, and he continued his resistance until 1860.

Approximately half of the ministers from Mohan Yadav's Cabinet arrived in Pachmarhi the previous night for the meeting, including Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda, Minister Govind Rajput, and several others.

Some ministers joined the gathering on Tuesday morning. Public Works Department Minister and Narmadapuram's Minister in Charge, Rakesh Singh, reached Pachmarhi on Monday afternoon to oversee the meeting preparations and ensure all arrangements were in place.

