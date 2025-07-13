MP: Two persons die as car plunges into Kalisindh river

Bhopal, July 13 (IANS) Two persons lost their lives when their car plunged into the Kalisindh river from a dilapidated culvert in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district on Sunday.

The accident occurred on the Indore-Betul National Highway.

According to police, the vehicle was en route from Madurai to Indore.

Primary investigation revealed that the driver of the car lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a narrow space before the century-old culvert with an oncoming truck from the opposite direction.

With no railing or warning indicators in place, the car veered off and fell into the river.

Of the four occupants in the car, two lost their lives.

The deceased were identified as OP, a 40-year-old resident of Amritsar, and Anand Raj, also 40, from Indore. Both were seated in the front, said the police officials.

The two rear passengers, Ilaiyaraaja from Jaipur and Uchchtevan from Chandigarh, were rescued by local villagers who broke the car's glass to pull them out.

Ilaiyaraaja remains in critical condition at RR Hospital in Bagli town.

All four individuals were originally from Madurai and worked as chefs. They were en route to Indore to drop off Anand Raj when the accident occurred.

This marks the fourth such incident at the same culvert in the past two months, local people said.

The bodies of the two victims have been sent for post-mortem.

Further investigation is underway.

In a separate incident earlier the same day, two youths sustained serious injuries after their motorcycle crashed into a moving bus on National Highway 46 in Shivpuri district.

The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the rural police station, Shivpuri. The injured have been identified as 32-year-old Wasik Ali and Waqar Khan, both residents of Sahishpura.

Ali and Khan, both masons, were en route to Kolaras for work when their bike reportedly lost control and rammed into the bus ahead.

Eyewitnesses at the scene acted promptly, summoning an ambulance that transported the victims to the district hospital.

The condition of both of them remains critical.

--IANS

sktr/svn