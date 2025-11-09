MP: Two Navy personnel from Kerala killed in hit-and-run case near Bhopal

Bhopal, Nov 9 (IANS) In a tragic road accident that has shaken the defence community, two Indian Navy personnel were killed on Sunday after their motorcycle was struck by an unidentified vehicle in the Parvaliya area of Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal.

The victims, Vishnu Arya and Anand Krishnan, both originally from Kerala and temporarily residing in Parvaliya, were en route to the Boat Club early Sunday morning for routine practice when the fatal collision occurred.

According to police officials, the incident took place around dawn as the duo rode together on a motorcycle.

Eyewitnesses and forensic clues suggest that a speeding unidentified vehicle -- yet to be traced -- rammed into their bike with such force that both men received fatal injuries.

Two helmets were recovered from the spot, indicating they were wearing protective gear, but the impact proved too severe to survive.

Their motorcycle recovered in crushed state means they were crushed by a heavy vehicle, police officials said.

Both the victims were taken to the hospital but they could not survive.

Both were servicemen in the Navy and were residing in the Raksha Vihar Colony.

The accident occurred near the colony.

The police officials said that Vishnu died later on Sunday morning during the treatment.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination, and police have launched a manhunt to identify the vehicle involved.

The CCTV footage from nearby establishments and Raksha Bihar colony is being reviewed, and checkpoints have been alerted across the district.

Authorities are also appealing to the people for any information that could assist in tracking the vehicle.

This incident follows a troubling pattern of hit-and-run cases in the region.

During last month, a police driver attached to the Additional Director General of Intelligence unit died in a similar crash in Parvaliya, underscoring the need for stricter traffic enforcement and surveillance in the area.

The Navy has been informed, and arrangements are being made to repatriate the bodies to Kerala.

Senior officials expressed grief over the loss of two promising servicemen and assured full cooperation in the investigation.

