MP: Two more die in Indore’s Bhagirathpura, death toll reaches 35

Indore, Feb 10 (IANS) Two more persons died in Indore’s Bhagirathpura due to contaminated water, taking the death toll in Bhagirathpura to 35.

The deceased were identified as Shaligram Thakur (75), who passed away on Monday night, and Riya (2) died on Tuesday morning.

Shaligram’s daughter, Mona Thakur, told media persons that he (Shaligram) was referred to Shelby Hospital on January 2 due to vomiting and diarrhoea.

“From there, he was admitted to Bombay Hospital, and he was discharged a few days ago,” she said.

Mona Thakur said that Shaligram suffered from paralysis 18 years ago and had no other underlying medical conditions.

However, Bombay Hospital's General Manager, Rahul Parashar, claimed that the patient had suffered cardiac problems.

Two-year-old Riya Prajapati, who was admitted to Chacha Nehru Hospital two weeks ago due to vomiting and diarrhoea, died early morning on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the opposition Congress has alleged that the deaths occurred due to contaminated drinking water.

“At least 35 people in Indore died due to contaminated water. It is with great sadness that I have to announce that my 2-year-old daughter, Riya and 75-year-old Shaligram Thakur passed away today. I am speechless,” Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari wrote on X.

The state administration, however, has yet to make any official statement on the two casualties.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court appointed a one-member judicial commission to investigate the water contamination incident in Bhagirathpura and its subsequent impact on public health.

The court has invited submissions from stakeholders on the epidemic that claimed several lives.

The commission, headed by a former judge of the MP HC, Justice Sushil Kumar Gupta, is tasked with conducting a comprehensive inquiry into the root causes of the water pollution.

The public notice invites stakeholders to provide records, evidence, and testimonies on the Bhagirathpura tragedy till February 28.

“Affected citizens, family members of victims, public representatives, doctors, hospitals, social organisations, contractors, and govt officials are encouraged to come forward,” said a notification issued on Monday.

The commission will also recommend corrective measures to prevent future occurrences. The commission is specifically looking for medical records, including hospital admission slips, discharge summaries, and death certificates, along with copies of previous complaints or applications regarding water quality.

In addition, visual evidence, including photographs or videos showing pipeline leaks, sewerage mixing, or damaged infrastructure, can also be submitted, along with tender documents, work orders, inspection reports, and water supply maintenance records.

--IANS

pd/dan