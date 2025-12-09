MP: Tribal Bharewa craftsman receives National Handicraft Award from President Murmu

New Delhi/Bhopal, Dec 9 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu honoured Baldev Waghmare, a Bharewa craftsman from Madhya Pradesh's Betul district, with the National Handicraft Award at a ceremony in New Delhi on Tuesday

The award marked the national recognition of Madhya Pradesh’s traditional Tribal Bharewa craft, which has also recently been granted the GI (Geographical Indication) tag.

In the local dialect, ‘Bharewa’ means ‘those who fill’. Bharewa artists belong to a sub-tribe of the Gond community, spread across India, particularly in Central India. Their skill in metal casting is passed down from one generation to the next.

The tradition of Bharewa metal craft has evolved in harmony with the rituals and customs of the Gond tribal community. It represents a unique blend of tradition and craftsmanship.

Bharewa artisans create symbolic depictions of deities and also make ornaments such as rings and daggers, which are essential for marriage rituals in Gond families. Some ornaments, such as wristbands and armlets, are crafted specifically for spiritual leaders or traditional healers.

A wide range of decorative artworks and utilitarian items, including bullock carts, peacock-shaped lamps, bells and anklets, and mirror frames, have gained recognition in the international craft market.

The Bharewa community is primarily concentrated in certain regions of Betul district, about 180 km from the state capital, Bhopal. Baldev has made significant contributions to reversing the decline in the number of Bharewa craftsmen.

Through his dedicated efforts, he has transformed Tigriya village in Betul district into a ‘Craft Village’, where Bharewa families continue to preserve and practice this unique traditional art form.

The Bharewa people possess deep knowledge of the religious customs and traditions of the Gond community. Among the deities whose idols they create, the principal ones are Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

Another is Thakur Dev, believed to ride a miraculous horse and protect the village from disasters. There are also other deities associated with peace, prosperity, happiness and health.

In the small village of Tigriya, Baldev Bharewa has kept this tradition alive. He learned the craft from his father and has earned recognition as a master artisan. His family sustains itself through its traditional knowledge, artistic vision, and skills honed through hard work.

