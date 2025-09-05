MP: Training officer, school teachers receive national awards from President Murmu

New Delhi/Bhopal, Sep 5 (IANS) A government training officer, Rajendra Malviya, along with two primary school teachers serving in remote villages in Madhya Pradesh, received the National Teacher Award from President Droupadi Murmu on the occasion of Teachers' Day in New Delhi on Friday.

Rajendra Malviya, a training officer serving the government divisional ITI, Bhopal, was honoured in the long-term engineering trade category for his outstanding contribution as the best skill trainer.

While two school teachers -- Sheela Patel and Bherulal Osara have been awarded for introducing new concepts of learning among students and their contribution beyond teaching.

Sheela Patel, a primary school teacher at a government primary school located in Devaran Tapariya village in Damoh district, has made learning enjoyable for children through play-based teaching methods.

She has effectively implemented the Foundation Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) Mission using songs, poems, stories, and dramatisation.

She also conducted special classes during the holidays to promote women’s literacy and organised summer and winter camps.

In her village, she created learning walls and community learning spaces in every street and neighbourhood. While another teacher, Bherulal Osara, who is serving at a government secondary school located in Kheria Susner village of Agar-Malwa district, has contributed to education with in-depth subject knowledge while fostering ethics and creativity among students.

Orasa encouraged interest among students in studies by organising street plays, rallies, poster and essay competitions, and writing workshops.

Notably, the names for the National Teacher Award-2025 were recommended by the Madhya Pradesh government after selecting them through a state-level committee.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed his happiness and congratulated teachers conferred with a national award on this special occasion and bringing a proud moment for Madhya Pradesh.

"These achievements in the field of education and skill development are not only illuminating students' future but also inscribing a new chapter of innovation in the education system in Madhya Pradesh. These creative contributions are inspiring for others," the Chief Minister stated in his congratulatory message.

