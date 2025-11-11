MP: Training camp of Congress' district presidents in Pachmarhi concludes

Bhopal, Nov 11 (IANS) A 10-day long training camp for newly appointed 71 district presidents of Madhya Pradesh Congress in the hill station of Pachmarhi, which was also addressed by the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, concluded on Tuesday.

Addressing the concluding session, Madhya Pradesh Congress In-charge, Harish Choudhary, advised district presidents to execute the plans they have learnt during their training to strengthen the party on ground.

"District presidents are the bone of the Congress party, and their role is very crucial in strengthening the organisation at ground level. It is expected that all district presidents will execute the plan they have learnt during their training," Choudhary said.

On the last day of the camp, Choudhary also handed over certificates to district presidents of the Madhya Pradesh Congress.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Mahendra Joshi formally announced the conclusion of training camp after which they all party's district presidents left for their respective districts.

"This training camp in Pachmarhi was organised with a purpose to strengthen the Congress in Madhya Pradesh. Similar training camps will also be organised for block and booth level workers in coming days," Joshi said.

A 10-day training camp for Congress district presidents was commenced on November 2, and several senior leaders of party from across the country, addressed physically and virtually on different days.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has also visited Pachmarhi on November 8 and 9 when he interacted with district presidents and other senior party leaders from Madhya Pradesh.

While addressing the training session on November 8, Rahul Gandhi had stressed upon the need for strengthening the organisation, clarity of ideology and direct connect and dialogue with the people, which were necessary for making the party prepared fully for the 2028 Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh.

Later, during an interaction with party workers, Rahul Gandhi had also taught them martial arts, saying that, "All Congress workers need to be physically fit to take on the ruling BJP in view of view of the 2028 Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh."

Notably, the Congress had appointed these 71 district presidents (for both rural and urban areas) in August this year, which is the part of Congress' 'Sangathan Srijan' Abhiyan' was launched by Rahul Gandhi in Madhya Pradesh on June 3.

Congress is doing this entire exercise to re-establish the organisation on ground as the party has been out of power in Madhya Pradesh since 2003 (except for 18 months of Kamal Nath's government in 2018).

The next Assembly election in Madhya Pradesh, where Congress and BJP are two main political opponents, will be held by end of 2028.

