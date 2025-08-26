Bhopal, Aug 26 (IANS) After a long hiatus, the Madhya Pradesh government has not only reinstated Ganesh Chaturthi as a public holiday but also aligned it with its ongoing 'Self-Reliance' campaign and 'Swadeshi Push'.

In a move blending cultural reverence with nationalist sentiment, the Madhya Pradesh cabinet has declared Ganesh Chaturthi a holiday of "national importance".

State's Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya announced the decision, citing the festival's historical relevance to India's freedom movement and its role in fostering social awareness.

The announcement marks a shift in how the festival is officially recognised, no longer just a religious occasion, but a civic symbol of cultural resilience.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's administration emphasised that the 10-day Ganesh festival will be used to promote self-reliance and the Swadeshi ethos.

"Ganesh Chaturthi is not merely a celebration of devotion - it is a symbol of India's cultural resilience and its fight for independence," said Vijayvargiya, referencing the festival's roots are not known but its in anti-colonial mobilisation during the late 19th century was initiated prominent anti-Colonial freedom fighter, Lokamanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak, in Maharashtra in the year 1893.

The government plans to encourage the use of Indian-made products throughout the festivities, with a special focus on cottage industries. Artisans and small-scale producers will be spotlighted, and citizens will be urged to choose locally crafted, environmentally friendly idols, decorations, and offerings.

"We want every home celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi to reflect the spirit of Swadeshi India," the minister added.

Sources in the state government revealed that artificial intelligence will also play a role in amplifying the campaign. From digital outreach to identifying clusters of cottage industry producers, AI tools will be deployed to map, promote, and connect local artisans with consumers across the state.

The initiative aims to blend tradition with technology, ensuring that the economic benefits of the festival reach grassroots creators.

Looking ahead, the government has announced plans to launch a broader Swadeshi movement during the upcoming Navratri festivities - another major cultural event in the state.

The minister also said the campaign will extend beyond symbolic gestures, with policy support for indigenous production and targeted incentives for local businesses.

The holiday declaration and accompanying initiatives signal a cultural-political strategy that seeks to root governance in heritage, while using festivals as platforms for economic and ideological messaging.

--IANS

sktr/svn