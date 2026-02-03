MP to provide 30,000 control units & 60,000 ballot units on rent to Rajasthan for local body polls​

Jaipur, Feb 3 (IANS) In preparation for the upcoming local body elections, the Madhya Pradesh State Election Commission will provide 30,000 control units and 60,000 ballot units on rent to the Rajasthan State Election Commission.​

Read More

An additional Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to this effect was signed on Tuesday at the State Election Commission office in the Secretariat, strengthening inter-state cooperation to ensure smooth, fair, and transparent elections. ​

The newly signed MoU extends the earlier agreement between the two State Election Commissions regarding the availability and use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). ​

State Election Commissioner Rajeshwar Singh said that the rented EVMs will be deployed in elections to municipal bodies and Panchayati Raj institutions across Rajasthan. ​

He added that all provisions related to the supply, operation, maintenance, security, and return of the EVMs will be strictly followed in accordance with the guidelines of the Election Commission of India.​

The Rajasthan State Election Commission expressed its appreciation to its Madhya Pradesh counterpart, noting that such coordination reflects the spirit of cooperative federalism and strengthens the democratic process.

According to the MoU, responsibility for the transportation, storage, security, and operation of the EVMs during the election period will be ensured in accordance with the prescribed protocols. ​

The First Level Checking (FLC), repairs, and technical support will be carried out by authorised engineers from Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL), Hyderabad.​

The agreement also clearly defines the financial responsibilities related to transportation, loading and unloading, security arrangements, and travel expenses of technical staff, which will be borne in accordance with established rules. ​

Provisions regarding the return of EVMs after the completion of elections, post-poll testing, and compensation in case of damage have also been detailed in the MoU. ​

The meeting was attended by Madhya Pradesh State Election Commissioner Manoj Kumar Srivastava, Rajasthan SEC Secretary Rajesh Verma, Madhya Pradesh SEC Secretary Deepak Singh, along with other senior officials. ​

--IANS

arc/dan