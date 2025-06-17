MP to procure Moong and Urad crops from July 7, registration begins on June 19

Bhopal, June 17 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh government has announced its decision to support farmers by procuring summer Moong and Urad at the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya confirmed that the move was taken to ensure fair compensation for farmers cultivating these pulses during the summer season. There had been reports suggesting that the government had not yet reached a clear decision. However, this announcement is part of the state’s broader strategy to strengthen agricultural income and reduce farmers’ vulnerability to market fluctuations.

“The Chief Minister informed the cabinet that registration for farmers wishing to sell their Moong and Urad crops at MSP will begin on June 19 and continue until July 6. The actual procurement process will take place from July 7 to August 6. This timeline has been carefully structured to align with the harvesting period of these crops, ensuring that farmers can sell their produce without delay,” the minister said on Tuesday.

He added that Moong will be procured in 36 Moong-growing districts, while Urad will be procured in 13 districts across the state. Procurement will be carried out through designated centres, with arrangements in place to ensure transparency and efficiency. Farmers will be required to register with essential documents such as Aadhaar, land ownership records, and bank account details. Only those with valid registrations will be eligible to participate in the procurement process. The MSP for summer Moong has been fixed at Rs 8,682 per quintal, while Urad will be procured at Rs 7,400 per quintal. These rates have been determined by the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP) and are intended to cover production costs while offering a reasonable margin to farmers.

Earlier, Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav held a meeting with the farmers’ association, Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, and agreed to procure the high-protein crops. This initiative is expected to benefit thousands of pulse growers across Madhya Pradesh, particularly in districts where summer Moong and Urad cultivation is prominent. By ensuring timely procurement at guaranteed prices, the state aims to boost farmer confidence, promote pulse cultivation, and contribute to the goal of agricultural self-reliance. The decision reflects the government’s continued focus on farmer welfare and rural economic stability.

--IANS

sktr/uk