MP to host state-level flower exhibition in Bhopal

Bhopal, Jan 27 (IANS) Bhopal will host a vibrant state-level flower exhibition on January 30 at the Rose Garden, under the theme 'Vibrant'.

The event aims to showcase the state's growing prowess in floriculture and highlight efforts to boost farmer incomes through commercial flower production.

Announcing the exhibition at a press conference here, Horticulture and Food Processing Minister Narayan Singh Kushwaha said Madhya Pradesh ranks second in the country in flower production.

“Flowers are cultivated across approximately 45,000 hectares, yielding an annual production of about 5 million metric tons. Around 4,000 farmers are actively engaged in floriculture, contributing significantly to the rural economy,” he said.

He added that the state government is committed to providing a robust commercial framework for flower production and doubling farmers' incomes.

The Minister said that the long-term goal is to position Madhya Pradesh as a leading state in this sector, adding that this year is being observed as the Agriculture Year 2026.

“To achieve this, plans are underway to develop dedicated flower production clusters around religious sites and major cities with high demand for flowers,” he said.

The Minister pointed out that the Horticulture Department views the upcoming Kumbh Mela in Ujjain in 2028 as a major opportunity.

He said that on the initiative of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, work is progressing to establish a special flower production area spanning approximately 100 acres around Ujjain.

“This initiative will ensure a steady supply of high-quality flowers for the massive religious gathering, while also creating employment and economic benefits for local farmers,” said the minister.

The Minister also highlighted the success of small districts like Guna, where farmers have carved out a new identity in rose production.

“Roses from the state are now gaining recognition not only in domestic markets such as Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru but also internationally,” he said.

The Minister said that the department has integrated flower production with the Prime Minister's Micro Food Processing Enterprises Scheme (PMFME).

“Many farmers are benefiting from this scheme by producing value-added products from flowers, such as essential oils, garlands, and other processed items, thereby enhancing their earnings,” the Minister further said.

Kushwaha emphasised that these efforts align with the government's vision of promoting sustainable agriculture and rural prosperity.

He said that the upcoming exhibition will serve as a platform for farmers, experts, and buyers to exchange knowledge, explore innovations, and strengthen market linkages.

