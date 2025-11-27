MP to celebrate International Geeta Jayanti on Dec 1 with statewide recitation

Bhopal, Nov 27 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh is all set to observe International Geeta Jayanti on December 1 with unprecedented grandeur as the 15th chapter of the holy book 'Shrimad Bhagavad Gita' will be collectively recited across all development blocks, districts, and divisional headquarters of the state.

Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav announced that government school students, jail inmates, and common citizens will actively participate in the mass recitation programme.

"Lord Krishna bestowed the immortal knowledge of the Gita. He had also acquired academic knowledge on the sacred soil of Sandipani Ashram in Ujjain around 5,000 years ago. It is our duty to celebrate Geeta Jayanti with full devotion and gaiety," Dr Yadav said while appealing to every citizen to join the celebrations.

As part of the celebrations, a grand 'Geeta Gyan Competition' (online) has been organised, offering participants from all walks of life an exciting opportunity to win lucrative rewards.

School students, college youth, jail inmates, and the general public can participate in the quiz-based competition by registering at http://geetamahotsav.com.

Attractive prizes await the winners, including two-year academic scholarships, brand-new e-bikes, laptops and cash prizes.

The competition is open to everyone irrespective of age or background, making it a unique platform where even prison inmates can compete alongside schoolchildren and citizens for the same rewards.

Dr Yadav emphasised that the core objective of the programme is to carry the timeless message of Yogeshwar Lord Krishna to every household and every individual.

"The Bhagavad Gita is not just a religious text but a complete guide to life. Through Geeta Jayanti celebrations and the Gyan Competition, we want to reconnect our younger generation and society with this eternal wisdom," he added.

Special recitation programmes will be held inside jails and government schools, while public events are being organised at the block and district levels.

Cultural departments of various organisations have been directed to ensure wide publicity and smooth conduct of the online competition.

Citizens have been urged to log on to http://geetamahotsav.com at the earliest, participate in the Geeta Gyan Competition, and become part of this spiritual and rewarding celebration that aims to strengthen Sanatan Sanskriti across Madhya Pradesh.

This initiative marks yet another step by the state government to promote Indian cultural heritage while providing meaningful incentives to students and underprivileged sections of society.

