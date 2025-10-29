MP to celebrate 70th Foundation Day as ‘Abhyudaya Madhya Pradesh’

Bhopal, Oct 29 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh is set to mark its 70th Foundation Day with a grand three-day celebration titled ‘Abhyudaya Madhya Pradesh’ from November 1 to 3, 2025, at Lal Parade Ground in Bhopal.

The state government has declared November 1 as a public holiday to encourage widespread participation in the festivities, which will showcase the state’s cultural, economic, and social journey.

Led by Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, this year’s theme—“Year of Industry and Employment”—highlights Madhya Pradesh’s developmental strides and commitment to inclusive growth. Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu and Union Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal will also participate as chief guests.

Addressing a press conference, Minister of State for Culture and Tourism Dharmendra Bhav Singh Lodhi said that the celebration is a collaborative effort reflecting the state’s heritage, progress, and public spirit. He announced that every district will host parallel events, ensuring grassroots participation from schools, colleges, and local artists.

The main ceremony will begin daily at 6:30 p.m., starting with a 2,000-drone show on November 1, illustrating the theme “From Heritage to Development.” This will be followed by “Vishwavand – The Musical Journey of Shri Krishna” performed by 500 artists, and a light music concert by Jubin Nautiyal, capped with a fireworks display.

On November 2, the Vishala Cultural Committee of Ujjain will stage the epic play ‘Samrat Vikramaditya’, followed by a performance by Hansraj Raghuvanshi. Due to public demand, the play will be repeated on November 3, concluding with a concert by Sneha Shankar.

The festival will also feature the “One District – One Product” crafts fair, “Swad” indigenous cuisine fair, and exhibitions on Developed Madhya Pradesh 2047, Temples of Devlok, and Development through Heritage.

Tribal and folk dances like Karma, Bhagoria, Badhai, and Gangaur will be performed on November 2 and 3 from 3 p.m. onwards. Cultural processions will be held on October 30 and 31, including a special parade.

