MP: Three students drown in Narsinghpur waterfall

Narsinghpur, Aug 2 (IANS) What began as a carefree afternoon turned into a devastating night for three families in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur district, as a tragic drowning incident claimed the lives of three Class 12 students.

Tanmay Sharma, Akshat Soni, and Ashwin Jat, the three friends, reportedly left for a picnic to the Hathinala-Bildha waterfall, a scenic but perilous monsoon destination located about 40 kilometres from the district headquarters.

The trio left on a motorcycle at 3 p.m. on Friday.

When they failed to return home by evening, their families grew increasingly concerned and initiated a search.

Upon reaching the waterfall, they discovered the boys' bike and clothes lying near the water's edge - an ominous sign that soon confirmed their worst fears.

"Their bodies have been recovered after a six-hour rescue operation involving villagers, local police, and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). The rescue operation continued till 11 p.m. Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem and later will be handed over to the family members. A MERG report has been filed, and further investigation is going on," police officials said.

Tanmay Sharma, son of Tarun Sharma, was a resident of Sanskar City; Ashwin Jat, son of Bhagwat Jat from Dhuvghat; and Akshat Soni, son of Akhilesh Soni from Gokul Nagar.

Two of the students, Ashwin and Akshat, studied at Utkrisht Vidyalaya (school of excellence).

The district administration has not announced compensation for the families of the deceased.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage and sorrow across the region.

Locals voiced strong criticism of the district administration's failure to implement basic safety measures at the waterfall, despite its popularity during the rainy season.

Residents claim that accidents occur almost every year, yet no lifeguards, warning signs, or barricades have been installed to prevent such tragedies.

The absence of preventive infrastructure has turned a natural attraction into a recurring site of loss.

--IANS

sktr/svn