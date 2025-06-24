MP: Three of a family burnt alive as motorcycle hits live wire

Bhopal, June 24 (IANS) Three members of a family were burnt alive on Tuesday in Madhya Pradesh’s Balaghat district after their motorcycle came in contact with a live high-tension power line.

The incident occurred during morning hours, at around 8:30 am, in Sarra village, under the jurisdiction of the Lanji police station. The victims were en route to the Durga temple in Dewalgaon, according to police officials.

The deceased have been identified as Sevak Ram Panche (30), his wife Renuka Panche (28), and his brother Bhojraj Panche (28), all residents of Sarra village.

Sub-Divisional Officer (Police) Om Prakash told IANS that the accident likely resulted from bad weather. A large tree branch may have fallen on an 11 KV power line due to overnight rain, causing the wire to sag across the road.

The motorcycle became entangled in the live wire, igniting instantly. All three riders died on the spot.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy.

In a post on X, he wrote, “The news of the tragic death of three persons riding a bike due to coming in contact with a high-tension power line in the Lanji police station area of Balaghat district is very painful.”

When asked whether any case had been registered, the police officer said, “The primary cause appears to be accidental. We have not found any indication of foul play during the initial investigation. Bad weather seems to be the main factor. After the post-mortem, a MERG Report has been filed, and further investigation is underway.”

According to local sources, the victims had no time to react. The wire was reportedly lying across a curve in the road, making it difficult to spot. The electricity supply was still active at the time, which led to the fire.

Local sources said the bodies continued to burn for nearly an hour before emergency services arrived. Residents claimed they had repeatedly complained about sagging wires and deteriorating poles in the area, but no action was taken by the electricity department.

A police official confirmed that the wire had fallen in a forested area, likely obscured by terrain and vegetation.

--IANS

sktr/dan