MP: Teen commits suicide after his mother was sexually assaulted ​

Bhopal/Dewas, March 21 (IANS) A 17-year-old boy from Bhikupura village under Udaynagar police station area in Dewas district, Madhya Pradesh, committed suicide on Saturday after consuming pesticide.​

Read More

He took the extreme step under severe distress after his mother was allegedly sexually assaulted in a field by Sunil Malviya, who has since been arrested.​

The tragic incident has triggered widespread anger, leading to violent protests, a road blockade, and attacks on the accused's property, highlighting serious allegations of police inaction.​

According to police officials, family accounts and local reports, the assault occurred earlier, prompting the victim's mother and relatives to approach the Udaynagar police station on Friday night to file a complaint.​

However, no immediate action was taken, reportedly due to the unavailability of a female officer required for such sensitive cases.

​Villagers and the family expressed deep frustration over the delay, which they believe contributed to the boy's extreme distress.​

On Saturday morning, the teenager consumed pesticides in a fit of despair. He was immediately rushed to Bagli Hospital, but he succumbed to poisoning en route.​

Enraged by the death and perceived police negligence, relatives and villagers placed the body on the Punjapura-Bagli road in Bhikupura, blocking traffic and chanting slogans against the police.​

The mob then targeted the home of the accused, Sunil Malviya, pelting stones, vandalising the property with hammers, and attempting to set his motorcycle ablaze.​

Police intervened to prevent further escalation. Villagers demanded the immediate arrest of the accused and the demolition of his house using a bulldozer. Tensions rose as arguments broke out between the crowd and officers.​

A heavy police force was deployed to restore order. Senior officials, including ASP (Traffic) Harnarayan Batham, Bagli SDOP Sanjay Singh Bais, and Udaynagar TI CL Raikwar, reached the spot to calm the situation.​

They clarified that the case pertains to the sexual assault of a woman. When the family arrived at the station the previous night, a female officer of the required rank was not present, so one was summoned from Bagli.​

By the time the victim returned to the station, the boy had already consumed the pesticide. He was rushed for treatment but died before reaching the hospital.​

Police have since arrested the accused, Sunil Malviya. The Sub-Divisional Magistrate has been consulted, and the accused's property is under inspection for any illegal constructions; appropriate action will follow if violations are found.​

Senior officers have been informed about the allegations of police delay.​

The incident has sparked outrage across the region, raising questions about the timely handling of sexual assault complaints and support for victims' families in rural areas.​

Investigations into both the assault and the suicide continue, with calls for swift justice to prevent further unrest.​

--IANS

sktr/dan