MP: Student arrested for recording MMS of her hostel mate in Jabalpur, probe underway

Jabalpur, May 5 (IANS) A female student of B. Tech was arrested for allegedly recording MMS of one of her classmates at the hostel bathroom in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur, police said on Monday.

An official said that the incident took place on Sunday, and the victim informed the hostel warden that someone had recorded her video while she was taking a bath at the hostel.

“The victim informed the hostel warden that the B.Tech CSC, second-year student, used to film her senior female students while bathing in the hostel. She then sent the videos to her boyfriends living in Delhi,” the official said.

He said that upon receiving the complaint, the college administration, along with the hostel warden and some female students, carried out a search, and the accused girl was identified.

“The hostel warden has identified the girl who committed the crime. The director has formed a high-level investigation committee, which includes four people,” a female staff member, who is the convenor of the investigating team, told media persons on Monday.

The victim has sought a thorough investigation into the matter.

A senior cop posted Dumma police station, who is investigating the case, told media persons that the accused girl has been arrested and is being interrogated.

Police have also seized two mobile phones and one laptop from the accused and have sent them for further investigation.

"The accused girl, who is from Maharashtra, is studying B. Tech 2nd year, and she was staying in the same hostel where the incident occurred. During interrogation, she confessed to her crime. She has been booked under relevant charges. Further investigation is still underway," a police officer said.

