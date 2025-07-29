MP: Speaker expresses disappointment on direct answers not being provided in the House

Bhopal, July 29 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar, on Tuesday, expressed his disappointment over replies to some queries raised by the legislators were not provided to them in the House.

The Assembly Speaker asserted that direct answers on every question raised in the House should be given directly.

He advised that practice of mentioning that "information is being collected" should be avoided.

Speaker Tomar's remarks came on the second day of the Monsoon session of the Assembly on Tuesday, when Congress MLA Bala Bachchan told the House that 16 answers on 16 questions related with Chief Minister's office were not provided.

Bachchan, while raising the issue during the Question Hour, claimed that as many as 16 questions have been raised for the Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, and their written replies have the same statement.

"If the Ministers can't provide answers, then it can be understood. But these 16 questions are related with the departments being headed by the Chief Minister. It is the Chief Minister's turn to respond to questions today," Bachchan said.

Bachchan, who was the State's Home Minister during the Kamal Nath-led Congress government (2018-2020) and previously headed the State's Health Department also, asked, "If MLAs can't get answer on their questions, then where should they go. I would request the House make an alternative arrangement for this."

Reacting to Bachchan's query, Speaker Tomar said that he has taken cognisance of the Congress MLA's objection.

"I have also seen it. Instructions have been given on this matter earlier. However, even today, some written responses state 'information is being collected'," he added.

The Speaker also said, "The Chief Minister is sitting here. A direct answer should come."

The House on Tuesday congratulated the Army for 'Operation Mahadev', in which three terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack were killed in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

The Speaker said that tributes will be paid on the birthdays of former Chief Ministers and Speakers by displaying their pictures in the Assembly premises.

