MP: Shivraj Singh Chouhan listens to farmers' grievances, suggests sowing variety of pulses

Sehore, Feb 7 (IANS) Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday interacted with farmers who arrived from different parts of the country and listened to their concerns in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore.

Interestingly, the minister interacted with farmers at an agricultural land in Amla village in Sehore, the home district of Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

During the conversation, farmers were allowed to share their experiences on organic and chemical farming, and the challenges they face.

Over a dozen farmers – both men and women from different states, including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra shared their experiences, and many of them appealed for support from the government.

During the discussion, former CM Chouhan tried to understand if farmers preferred an organic system of farming, its benefits and the challenges.

He also tried to know what the farmers do to the preventive measures they use to protect their crops from insects. Many farmers shared their own methods.

The Minister also tried to understand the preferences of farmers – whether they prefer to produce wheat crops or grams or pulses, and the reasons for their preferences. Meanwhile, he also suggested farmers produce different varieties of pulses, sharing some scientific reasons, including the productivity of the soil.

Farmers also demanded extensive support from the Centre and their respective states in terms of good quality of seeds, training, fair price and market space, especially for organic products.

For instance, an Indore-based female farmer said, "Getting good quality seeds is very challenging. The government often provides seeds late, and farmers are left with no option but to purchase seeds from the market at a higher price or use the same seed they have been sowing for the last several years."

Chouhan agreed with her complaint, saying, "This is what I was trying to know. This is an issue noticed in several states, and the Agriculture Department is working on it."

Responding to training for farmers, Chouhan said that a large-sized training centre is being inaugurated in Sehore on Saturday.

Notably, when the conversation was going on, agriculture ministers from several states were also present. After interacting with farmers, the Union Minister, along with the state agriculture ministers, made an inspection visit to a field.

Subsequently, Chouhan, along with ministers from the states, joined for the main event – 'National Mission for Pulses Self-Reliance' which is organised for detailed deliberations on increasing production and productivity, improving seed quality, value addition in pulses and enhancing farmers' income.

