MP: Sex racket busted in Jabalpur, five arrested

Jabalpur, June 19 (IANS) Amid ongoing crackdown against sex rackets, Jabalpur district police raided a hotel located in a posh area of the city, busted a sex racket, and arrested five persons on Thursday.

An official said that the raid was conducted at Hotel Velvet Inn, located under the jurisdiction of Lordganaj police.

During the search, which was carried out in the presence of police officers, three women and a man (customer) were found in different rooms and arrested on the spot.

Another police team arrested the hotel owner, Pradeep Mishra, at his residence, a senior police official said.

Police officials said that raids were conducted following a credible input received about sex rackets operating in the hotel Velvet Inn.

Initially, hotel staff tried to mislead the police during the search; however, they later cooperated.

"Inputs were received regarding an illegal sex racket being operated in the hotel Velvet Inn. Following this, a team was formed involving women cops, and a search operation was carried out. A total of five persons have been arrested. Further investigation is underway," a police official said.

He said that the accused have been booked under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, and other relevant charges of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

“The women arrested from hotel rooms are aged between 30 and 35 years. The man (customer) arrested has been identified as Jeevan Pandey, a local resident. They are being interrogated,” an official said.

He said that the raid was part of the ongoing operation against sex rackets operating in Jabalpur district.

Last week, a local BJP leader, Atul Chaurasia, was arrested in Jabalpur after a sex racket was busted in a hotel owned by him.

Following his arrest, the BJP has removed him from the party's primary membership.

