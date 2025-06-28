MP: Scindia pledges Rs 500 for every new Sukanya Samriddhi account in Guna

Guna, June 28 (IANS) Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday inaugurated accounts for several girls under Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana in his parliamentary constituency and announced a unique initiative that he will deposit Rs 500 from his own fund in the account of every girl child opened in the constituency between May 1, 2025, and May 1, 2026.

The Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, a flagship Central Government scheme to secure the future of the girl child, continues to transform lives across India by offering financial security for education and marriage while easing the burden on parents.

Speaking at the event, Jyotiraditya Scindia said, “This was Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream. Across India, over 1 crore Sukanya Samriddhi accounts have been opened, giving parents the means to secure their daughters’ futures. The scheme is completely tax-free and offers high interest rates. The funds can be used at the time of marriage or for higher education.”

The inauguration ceremony saw enthusiastic participation from mothers and their daughters.

Many of them spoke to IANS, expressing gratitude and hope.

One beneficiary’s mother said, “I am feeling very happy after getting the benefits of this scheme. It will secure my daughter’s life and help us when she grows up.”

Another young beneficiary shared, “I feel good after getting the benefits of this scheme. I want to thank PM Modi for thinking about daughters like us.”

The event also featured Madhya Pradesh Chief Postmaster General Vineet Mathur, who shared details about the day’s progress.

“Today, more than 222 new accounts under the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana were opened. Minister Scindia personally contributed Rs 500 to each account. Forty girls attended with their mothers, receiving passbooks and certificates. This scheme is excellent. It allows families to open accounts for newborns up to 10-year-old girls and requires regular deposits to build their savings,” Mathur said.

The Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana is a government-backed savings scheme introduced to promote the welfare of the girl child. It provides parents and guardians with a secure, tax-efficient way to save for expenses related to education and marriage.

Parents can open an account in the name of their daughter until she turns 10. Only one account is allowed per girl child. Accounts can be opened at post offices and authorised banks, with a minimum annual deposit of Rs 250 and a maximum of Rs 1.5 lakh.

Withdrawals are permitted to cover higher education expenses, and accounts can be prematurely closed after the account holder turns 18 if the purpose is marriage. Importantly, these accounts can also be transferred anywhere in India between post offices or banks, making them highly flexible and accessible for families across the country.

This initiative not only empowers girls but also underscores the government’s commitment to “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao,” ensuring that daughters receive the support they need to build brighter, more secure futures.

