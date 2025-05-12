MP: School bus crashes into vehicles; one dies, several injured

Bhopal, May 12 (IANS) A reckless driven school bus hit several vehicles at a traffic signal, resulting in the death of a woman on the spot, while nearly half a dozen were severely injured in Bhopal on Monday.

The incident occurred at Banganga Chowk when the commuters were waiting for the green signal. In the meantime, a school bus driven recklessly hit them from behind, and crushed a woman on her scooter.

A video of the shocking incident, which surfaced on social media, revealed that the woman, along with others, was waiting for the green signal when she was crushed to death by the school bus.

After crushing the woman, the school bus kept hitting other vehicles, including cars, leaving several injured.

The bus stopped after ploughing into the stationary vehicles ahead.

The deceased woman has been identified as Ayesha Khan (30), a medical student, who was pursuing an internship at JP Hospital in the city.

She was on her way to JP Hospital and waiting for the green signal at Banganga Chowk when she was crushed to death.

According to Sudhir Arjaria, in-charge of TT Nagar police station, Ayesha's scooter was stuck on the front section of the bus, and it dragged for around 20 meters.

In the meantime, she came under the wheels of the bus and was crushed to death on the spot.

Police said that the driver of the school bus has been arrested, and further investigation is underway.

Preliminary investigation suggested that the incident may have occurred due to a brake failure of the bus.

Police said an investigation has been initiated, and strict action will be taken.

Luckily, no school children were reportedly onboard the vehicle at the time of the incident, police said.

--IANS

pd/dan