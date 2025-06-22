MP: Saving money on medicines, say Jan Aushadhi scheme beneficiaries in Neemuch

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh), June 22 (IANS) The Jan Aushadhi Kendras, launched under the ambitious Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP), have come as a blessing for the poor and middle-class families across the country, as they are getting quality medicines at reasonable rates - something which didn't exist before.

PMBJP beneficiaries in Neemuch of Madhya Pradesh are also a happy lot, as thousands of villagers benefit from the public welfare scheme.

Many villagers, sharing their joy, said that now good medicines are available at cheaper rates, and they are also saving money on their medical bills.

“There is a discount of 10 to 70 per cent on medicines, there is huge saving in expenditure on medicines,” shared most of the beneficiaries, talking to IANS.

They expressed gratitude to PM Modi for the Jan Aushadhi Kendra scheme.

Pooja Chandrawat, Director and pharmacist of Jan Aushadhi Kendra, told IANS, “I did B.Pharma from Mandsaur, and after marriage, I opened the centre. This scheme of the Modi government is very beneficial for poor patients. We get high-quality medicines at low rates. The sanitary pad, which is sold in the market for Rs 50, is available for just Rs 15. For this, I would like to thank the Prime Minister, who launched this scheme for the public.”

Arun Porwal, a buyer who came to Jan Aushadhi Kendra to buy medicines, said that the price of medicines here is much lower than the market rate, there is a difference of about 50 to 80 per cent.

“For this, I would like to thank PM Modi, who took care of the poor people and opened such medicine centres all over the country. The quality of the medicines here is good, and the discount on them is also quite good,” he added.

Kailash Chandra Dhakad, who came to buy medicine for his wife, said, "My wife has a heart operation. She has been taking regular medicines for the last 8 months. Compared to the market, I am getting a discount of 40 to 50 per cent on medicines.”

He further said, “This scheme is very good, we are saving lots of money.”

--IANS

mr/uk