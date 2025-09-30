MP: Sanskriti Jain appointed Bhopal Municipal Corporation commissioner in IAS reshuffle

Bhopal, Sep 30 (IANS) In a sweeping administrative reshuffle, the Madhya Pradesh government has transferred 24 IAS officers across various districts and departments.

Among the key appointments, Sanskriti Jain (2015), Collector of Seoni, has been appointed Commissioner of Bhopal Municipal Corporation with additional charge as Additional Managing Director of MP Metro Rail Corporation. Suresh Kumar (2010), previously Collector of Panna, has been appointed Divisional Commissioner-cum-Deputy Commissioner of Chambal Division in Morena.

Sheelendra Singh (2010), serving as Collector of Chhindwara, has been moved to the Urban Development and Housing Department as Additional Secretary.

Neha Marvya Singh (2011), who was Collector of Dindori, now takes charge as Director of Denotified, Nomadic and Semi-Nomadic Tribes in Bhopal.

Sanjeev Srivastava (2011), formerly Collector of Bhind, has been posted as Additional Secretary in the Public Works Department, while Rajesh Batham (2012) from Ratlam district assumes his new role in the Forest Department.

Rajni Singh (2013), who was Deputy Commissioner of Labour in Indore, has been appointed as Collector of Narsinghpur district. Neeraj Kumar Vashistha (2013), previously Director of Denotified Tribes has now been appointed as Collector of Pandhurna district.

Sheetala Patle (2014), who was Collector of Narsinghpur, has been transferred to Seoni, and Ankit Asthana (2014), the outgoing Collector of Morena, has been appointed Deputy Secretary in the Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion Department with additional charge as Managing Director of MP Industrial Development Corporation.

Lokesh Kumar Jangid (2014) replaces Asthana in Morena, while Chandrashekhar Shukla (2014) moves from Singrauli to the Revenue Department. Abhay Arvind Bedekar (2014), who held the post of Collector in Alirajpur, has been appointed Additional Managing Director of the MP Tourism Board.

Ajay Dev Sharma (2014), Collector of Pandhurna, has now been transferred to the Revenue Department with additional charge as Additional Commissioner for Land Resource Management.

Neetu Mathur (2014), previously Additional Commissioner in Rewa Division, takes over as Collector of Alirajpur.

Anju Pawan Bhadauria (2014), CEO of Raisen, has been posted as Collector of Dindori, and Jamuna Bhide (2014), Secretary of the Tribal Cell at Raj Bhavan, is now Collector of Niwari district.

Bidisha Mukherjee (2015), who was Additional Managing Director of the MP Tourism Board, has been transferred to the Public Health Engineering Department as Deputy Secretary.

Kirori Lal Meena (2016), Additional Commissioner in the Urban Administration Department, Bhopal, becomes Collector of Bhind.

Gaurav Banal (2016), Additional Collector of Indore, takes charge as Collector of Singrauli, while Harendra Narayan (2016), Commissioner of Bhopal Municipal Corporation, moves to Chhindwara as Collector.

Misha Singh (2016), Additional Collector of Jabalpur, has now been posted as Collector of Ratlam.

Additionally, Tanvi Hooda (2014), Additional Commissioner in the Commercial Tax Department, Indore, has been given additional charge as Labour Commissioner, Indore.

