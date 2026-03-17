MP rolls out Rs 662 crore infra push for Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Ujjain

Ujjain, March 17 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel, along with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for a series of development projects linked to the Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2028 in Ujjain.

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The projects, estimated at around Rs 662.46 crore, are being undertaken by the Ujjain Development Authority (UDA) under various urban development schemes. These include the creation of a new township, along with the expansion of water supply and sewer infrastructure.

As part of the Simhastha preparations, the UDA plans to develop a township spread across 473.32 hectares in Neemanwasa, Dhatarawda and Lalpur villages.

The project will include around 35 km of 24-metre and 30-metre-wide concrete roads, along with sewer lines, water supply systems, underground electrification, street lighting and allied infrastructure. The township component alone is expected to cost Rs 160.39 crore, according to an official statement.

In addition, a dedicated Simhastha Mela Office building will be constructed at a cost of Rs 29.84 crore to support planning and coordination during the event. The proposed G+1 structure, with a built-up area of about 63,000 square feet, will house an Integrated Command and Control Centre for monitoring and managing arrangements.

The Governor and the Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone for a new Gita Bhawan in Ujjain, to be built at an estimated cost of Rs 77 crore. The complex will include an auditorium of 12,700 square feet and an e-library covering 3,600 square feet.

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led state government has already earmarked Rs 3,060 crore in the 2026–27 Budget for preparations related to Simhastha 2028.

Earlier, during a meeting with the Union Finance Minister in New Delhi, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav discussed the state’s financial position, outlined development priorities and sought financial assistance. The discussions also covered funding requirements for Simhastha-related works and other key projects.

The state government has also announced plans to permit saints, seers and religious leaders to establish permanent ashrams in Ujjain, on the lines of Haridwar in Uttarakhand.

--IANS

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