MP road accident: CM Yadav announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for families of deceased

Bhopal, June 4 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of those who lost their lives in a tragic road accident in Jhabua district on Wednesday.

The victims were killed when a cement mixer truck overturned onto their van while they were returning home from a marriage function.

CM Yadav announced the financial aid through his X handle, "The heartbreaking tragedy at Sajeli railway crossing in Jhabua district, where nine members of a single family lost their lives and two others sustained injuries, is truly devastating. Authorities have directed that financial support be extended to the victims' families, with Rs 2 lakh allocated to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those who were injured in the accident."

The accident occurred in the early hours at around 3 a.m. near the Sajeli railway crossing in Jhabua district, under the Kalyanpura police station area.

According to police, the driver of the concrete mixer truck en route from Thandla to Jhabua lost control while making a turn.

Struggling to manoeuvre around an oncoming van, the truck collided with the smaller vehicle, dragging it several metres before overturning and crushing the passengers inside.

Among the deceased were Mukesh Khaped, his wife Shavli, their son Vinod and daughter Payal.

Others who lost their lives in the accident included Madhi Bamnia, Vijay Bamnia, Kanta Bamnia, Ragini Bamnia, and Jhkali Parmar.

Miraculously, two passengers, Payal Parmar and Ashu Bamnia, survived the accident, reportedly shielded by the bodies of their family members.

"They were rushed to hospitals in Dahod in Gujarat and Thandla for urgent medical care. The victims were returning home to Shivgarh Mahuda in Meghnagar tehsil after attending a wedding in Manpura village," Prem Lal Kurve, Additional Superintendent of Police, told IANS.

Emergency response teams arrived promptly at the scene, transporting the deceased and the injured to nearby hospitals.

Authorities confirmed that no suicide note was found at the site. Meanwhile, investigators are working to determine the exact circumstances that led to the fatal incident.

The driver of the cement mixer truck fled the scene, and efforts are underway to locate him. The accident has left the local community in shock, with further updates expected as the inquiry continues.

--IANS

sktr/svn