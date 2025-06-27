MP records 37 pc more rainfall till June 26, CM Yadav alerts authorities

Bhopal, June 27 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh has recorded 37 per cent more rainfall than normal between June 1 to 26, according to India Meteorological Department's regional office, Bhopal.

Jhabua and Alirajpur districts have recorded the highest rainfall, and the IMD has forecast that these two districts will receive heavy rain in the next 24 hours.

Heavy rain is also predicted in 20 other districts, including Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, and Jabalpur.

According to IMD's data, an orange alert has been issued for these two districts. Ten other districts – Rajgarh, Vidisha, Raisen, Sagar, Damoh, Seoni, Umaria, Dindori, Mandla, and Balaghat – are under heavy rain alert.

Meanwhile, a yellow alert for rainfall is in place for Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Jabalpur, Gwalior, and other districts.

Weather officials said that a low-pressure area is also active along this path.

Additionally, a cyclonic circulation is active in northeast Madhya Pradesh.

With heavy rain lashing the state, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has directed officials to make arrangements to tackle any untoward situations.

In a meeting with senior officials on Thursday, the Chief Minister directed that barricades be placed at waterlogged spots like submerged roads and bridges to ensure citizens' safety.

Drainage and sewer blockages should be resolved urgently, he said.

In case of water release from dams, villagers should be informed through announcements, WhatsApp, phone calls, and other means.

Disaster response teams must remain active, and boats should be arranged in the districts as required.

The Chief Minister has directed officials to ensure arrangements at religious places during the upcoming major festivals in the next two months.

He has instructed that monsoon-related issues must be addressed promptly, and adequate arrangements should be made for seeds and fertilisers for farmers.

