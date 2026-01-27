MP: Rain and hailstorm damage crops; IMD warns of continued weather disruption

Bhopal, Jan 27 (IANS) Unseasonal rain and hailstorms have damaged crops across several districts of Madhya Pradesh, prompting calls for government intervention and compensation.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that over a dozen districts witnessed moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by lightning and hail on Tuesday, January 27.

Districts including Khargone, Ujjain, Guna, Gwalior, Ashoknagar, Bhind, Morena, Agar-Malwa, Shajapur, Tikamgarh, Barwani, Chhatarpur, Mandsaur, Ratlam, and Rajgarh were among those affected, with widespread crop damage reported due to hailstones.

Bhopal also experienced light to moderate rain and wind, contributing to a cold wave across the region.

The IMD has forecast continued weather disruption, warning of hailstorms with lightning and wind speeds reaching up to 70 kmph in Bhind, Datia, Shivpuri, and Ashoknagar on January 28.

Moderate rain with hailstorm is also expected in Morena, Gwalior, Nivari, Orchha, Tikamgarh, Vidisha, Sagar, Bhopal, Khandwa, Sehore, and Harda.

According to the IMD, the weather change is attributed to an active cyclonic circulation over Haryana and adjoining areas, along with a western disturbance and a trough passing through the region.

These systems are expected to bring cloudy skies, light rain, and strong winds to parts of Madhya Pradesh over the next few days.

Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Arun Yadav shared a video of the hailstorm - locally referred to as ‘mavtha’ - on his social media account (X), urging the government to conduct an immediate survey and compensate affected farmers.

“In districts including Khargone, Agar, Guna, and Ujjain, hailstorms and heavy rains have destroyed farmers' crops. The farmers' hard work and hopes have been dashed. We demand that the government conduct an immediate survey and provide adequate compensation to the farmers. The farmer is not alone; we all stand with them,” Yadav wrote.

The full extent of crop damage will be known after an official assessment by the administration.

