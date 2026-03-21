MP pushes for inter-state economic ties with Rajasthan

Jaipur/Bhopal, March 21 (IANS) In a significant push to strengthen inter-state economic ties, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav addressed Rajasthan's investors in Jaipur on Saturday, declaring the two states as "natural partners" and "twin brothers" poised to transform Central India into an industrial powerhouse.

Read More

Highlighting shared heritage, cultural bonds such as the traditional 'Roti-Beti' relationship, and a new water-sharing alliance through the ambitious “Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal National River Interlinking Project”, Yadav emphasised collaborative growth under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

The 'Interactive Session on Investment Opportunities in Madhya Pradesh,' held in Jaipur, saw Yadav personally brief the Rajasthan business community on the state's investor-friendly ecosystem.

He congratulated Rajasthan on its State Foundation Day (March 19) and Gangaur Puja, underscoring mutual progress toward a developed, self-reliant India.

With Rajasthan's strengths in textiles, gems, jewellery, and handicrafts complementing Madhya Pradesh's organic cotton, textile parks, and manufacturing base, the duo can build a robust value chain.

Yadav spotlighted Madhya Pradesh's rapid rise as a power-surplus state, now positioning itself as the nation's capital for “green, clean, and solar energy”.

Electricity from the state powers Delhi's Metro, while domestic consumers enjoy rates around Rs 2.90 per unit. India's first 'Manufacturing Zone for Power and Renewable Energy Equipment' is taking shape in Narmadapuram's Mohasa-Babai area, attracting major solar players with streamlined land allotments, shared infrastructure, and cost-reducing facilities, the chief minister said.

The Chief Minister also informed investors in Rajasthan that his government has announced 26 new sector-specific policies to attract investment, with upcoming frameworks for Space and AI.

Industrial regulations are being simplified, and the 'Invest MP 3.0' Single Window System is among India's top digital platforms, he said.

A Rs 6,104 crore allocation supports industry promotion, backed by Rs 1 lakh crore in infrastructure funding. The textile and apparel sector under the Madhya Pradesh Industrial Promotion Policy 2025 offers attractive incentives, drawing leading companies, he said.

Beyond energy, Madhya Pradesh excels in mining, medical tourism (with land leased at Rs 1 for PPP-model medical colleges and hospitals), and milk production—featuring large Gaushalas (5,000–50,000 cows capacity), doubled cow subsidies to Rs 40, breed improvement, veterinary support, and free milk for schoolchildren, Yadav said, dismissing past notions that industries couldn't thrive in the state, noting its status as one of India's fastest-growing economies with surging industrial rates and GDP.

Rajasthan's globally renowned traders, he said, exemplify the mindset needed for wealth creation. As global dynamics shift from Gulf investments, Madhya Pradesh offers golden opportunities amid challenges.

With this outreach, Yadav's nationwide campaign to position Madhya Pradesh as a prime investment hub, fostering deeper Rajasthan-MP collaboration for mutual prosperity and development.

--IANS

sktr/dan