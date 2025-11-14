‘MP proud of being a tribal state’: CM Yadav

Barwani, Nov 14 (IANS) Extending greetings on the eve of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas (Tribal Pride Day) to be celebrated on Nov 15, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday said that Madhya Pradesh is the homeland of tribes and it's a matter of pride and respect for every resident.

Addressing a programme dedicated to the tribal community in Barwani district, the Chief Minister stated that Tribal Pride Day is a clarion call that has familiarised the new generation with the sacrifices, valour, and bravery of legendary tribal leaders.

"Madhya Pradesh is the homeland of tribes, earning its distinction as the ‘Tribal State’, a title that celebrates their existence. Tribals are the jewels in our crown, a matter of pride and respect for every resident of the state," the Chief Minister stated.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also mentioned that "India’s independence history is incomplete without its tribal leaders, who are often unrecognised by historians."

He claimed that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the nation is restoring tribal pride, and Madhya Pradesh has emerged as a model of heritage-led development.

“The lives of tribal leaders have now been incorporated into school curricula, and their legacies are being honoured, as the museum in Jabalpur is dedicated to Raja Shankar Shah and Kunwar Raghunath Shah,” he said.

On this occasion, he unveiled a grand statue of Birsa Munda, a legendary freedom fighter and Tribal icon in the country, whose 150th birth anniversary will be celebrated across the country as Janjatiya Gaurv Diwas. The initiative was launched by PM Modi in 2022 in Bhopal.

Yadav stated that tribal communities are regaining their rightful respect and entitlements through provisions like the PESA Act, the Forest Rights Act in Madhya Pradesh.

The Madhya Pradesh government will organise programmes to celebrate Tribal Pride Day across the state, with two major events in Jabalpur and Alirajpur on Saturday. The government has appointed all cabinet ministers, including Dy CMs Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda, to participate.

--IANS

pd/dan