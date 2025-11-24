MP: Protests erupt in Mandideep over delay in arrest of rape accused

Sehore, Nov 24 (IANS) Public anger spilt onto the streets in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandideep on Monday as residents staged a massive protest against the police for failing to arrest the accused in the rape of a six-year-old girl in Raisen district.

The incident occurred on Saturday when a 23-year-old man allegedly lured the child with chocolates and raped her.

The victim, who sustained severe injuries, is undergoing treatment at AIIMS Bhopal and was shifted from the ICU to a general ward late Sunday.

Doctors said her condition is stable but critical.

Hundreds of protesters, including women and children, blocked the Mandideep-Bhopal road for several hours, disrupting traffic between noon and 3 p.m.

Police resorted to mild force to disperse the crowd after videos surfaced showing clashes between protesters and security personnel.

Authorities have deployed over 300 police personnel and announced a reward of Rs 20,000 for information leading to the arrest of the accused.

Posters carrying the accused’s photograph have been pasted across public places and vehicles.

“Multiple teams are conducting raids at all possible locations,” said ASP Kamlesh Kumar Kharpuse, urging people to maintain law and order.

Former Chief Minister and Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan condemned the incident, calling for a fast-track trial.

“Justice must be delivered at the earliest,” he said in a statement.

The case has sparked outrage across the Raisen district, with locals demanding swift action and stringent punishment for the perpetrator.

--IANS

pd/dan