MP: Prohibitory order extended in Gauharganj; rape accused still at large

Raisen, Nov 27 (IANS) The authorities in the Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday extended the prohibitory orders as the police have failed to arrest the rape accused for the sixth consecutive day.

On Wednesday, the area witnessed violent communal protests as the accused is allegedly from the minority community.

The prohibitory order issued by the Raisen district administration has banned the gathering of more than four people in the area, while the security has been strengthened with more police teams from adjoining districts being deployed in the area.

The fresh development came a day after angry protesters pelted stones at the police team when they were stopped from marching towards the Muslim settlement area.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, angry locals and activists of various Hindu groups earlier staged protests in different parts of the district.

The police are also reaching out to youths in schools and colleges and having dialogue with them, especially young women, and are advising the students and staff to identify anti-social elements active near campuses.

Police on Thursday claimed that the situation remained peaceful in the Gauharganj area.

Earlier, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav chaired a high-level meeting at Police Headquarters with senior officials, including the Director General of Police (DGP) and the Chief Secretary, and ordered necessary action.

Expressing displeasure over the incident and inability to handle the emerging situation, the Chief Minister transferred Raisen district SP Vivek Kumar Pandey.

On November 21, a six-year-old girl was raped in Raisen district, allegedly by a man identified by police as Salman (23).

The girl is undergoing treatment at AIIMS, Bhopal. State Congress president Jitu Patwari visited AIIMS and met with the victim’s family on Wednesday.

--IANS

pd/dan