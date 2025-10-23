MP: Post Diwali ‘Gadhon Ka Mela’ draws crowds, crores with celebrity-named superstars

Bhopal/Chitrakoot Oct 23 (IANS) The ancient town of Chitrakoot, nestled along the banks of the sacred Mandakini River in Satna district, recently witnessed the vibrant conclusion of its 350-year-old “Gadhon Ka Mela” (Donkey Fair), a tradition that began during the reign of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

Held annually after Diwali in conjunction with the Annakoot festival, this three-day spectacle is not only a cultural marvel but also a bustling marketplace that draws traders from across India.

Chitrakoot town (MP) shares its border with Uttar Pradesh. This year’s fair saw an estimated 5,000 donkeys and mules bought and sold, with a turnover expected to exceed Rs 1 crore.

Traders from Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Uttarakhand participated, showcasing animals priced for their strength, breed, and gait—qualities essential for construction and brick kiln work.

One can find pictures, comments and tags on donkeys, mules and even horses on social media. The fair’s undeniable charm lies in its quirky tradition of naming donkeys after Bollywood celebrities.

This year’s showstopper was a donkey named ‘Sunny Deol’, initially priced at Rs 1.5 lakh but eventually sold for Rs 1.05 lakh after spirited bargaining. Its popularity created a buzz throughout the fairgrounds.

Another crowd-puller was ‘Shah Rukh Khan’, which fetched Rs 80,000, while bids for ‘Salman’, ‘Katrina’, and ‘Madhuri’ also soared.

Interestingly, Lawrence Bishnoi’s mule, which made headlines last year, failed to attract buyers despite a bid reaching Rs 1.25 lakh. There is no formal organiser for the Mela, but managed by local self-governing bodies, transforming the serene riverbanks into a carnival of colour and commerce that creates a bond between people of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

Decorated donkeys paraded to the beat of traditional drums, while traders and buyers haggled enthusiastically under the autumn sun.

The event’s historical roots trace back to a time when Aurangzeb’s army faced a shortage of horses, prompting the import of mules from Afghanistan and the inception of this unique fair.

Now considered India’s second-largest animal fair after Pushkar, the Chitrakoot’s “Gadhon Ka Mela“ continues to thrive, blending heritage, humour, and hard commerce.

As one organiser aptly put it, “It’s not just about buying donkeys—it’s about celebrating a tradition that has galloped through centuries.”

--IANS

sktr/dan