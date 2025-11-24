MP: PM Shri Heli tourism service kicks off in Maihar, tourism to get fillip

Bhopal, Nov 24 (IANS) The PM Shri Heli Tourism, the recently launched one-of-its-kind chopper service, expanded its operations in Maihar district on Monday, bringing cheers and smiles on the faces of locals as well as traders who see an opportunity for prosperity through this.

The service saw its first operations from the newly constructed helipad at the Ved Vidyalaya campus on Deviji Marg. The helicopter took off from Jabalpur and arrived at the Maa Sharda Shakti Peeth. Devotees and locals were very excited to see its arrival.

The event, which saw the first chopper heading to Chitrakoot, the abode of Lord Shri Ram, was attended by several dignitaries and lawmakers, including state minister Pratima Bagri, MP Ganesh Singh, MLA Shrikant Chaturvedi and a large number of party officials and workers.

Shrikant Chaturvedi spoke about the importance and significance of the heli service, explaining how this will help devotees reach religious places like Maihar and Chitrakoot quickly and safely.

Minendra Singh Rana, Regional Manager of the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Department, stated that this service has been launched to promote tourism. Initially, three circuits have been established: Indore, Omkareshwar, and Ujjain; Bhopal, Madai, and Panchmarhi; and Jabalpur, Amarkantak, Kanha, Manavgarh, Maihar, and Chitrakoot.

The service will operate five days a week, with the helicopter service closed on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Fares for this service have also been fixed.

Travelling directly from Jabalpur to Maihar will cost Rs 5,000, and from Maihar to Chitrakoot will cost Rs 2,500. Tickets can be booked online through Flyola's website.

He further informed that tickets will be available with tour packages soon, including temple visits, prasad distribution, and transportation to the helipad.

One of the key features of the helicopter service is that vagaries in weather conditions won’t alter its operations. Whether it is fog or mist, the helicopter will operate safely. This will not only save time for pilgrims but also boost tourism in the Maihar and Chitrakoot regions.

A visitor named Ritesh Shah said that it is a matter of pride to have the opportunity to travel by helicopter at such a low cost.

“This will not only make the journey easier for pilgrims but will also add a new dimension to tourism in Madhya Pradesh and the entire country. The introduction of this service will enhance both the development of the region and the level of tourism,” he added.

