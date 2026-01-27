MP plans Rs 390 cr buffer zones across tiger reserves to reduce human-wildlife conflict

Bhopal, Jan 27 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh's Council of Ministers has approved several key decisions aimed at boosting wildlife conservation, irrigation infrastructure, tribal welfare, and employment opportunities for backward classes.

Read More

To strengthen tiger conservation amid a growing population in buffer zones, the council granted administrative approval of Rs 390 crore for developing buffer areas across the state's nine tiger reserves over the next five years, from 2026-27 to 2030-31, the cabinet minister for MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises) told reporters here after the cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

The new scheme, he said, includes chain-link fencing in sensitive zones to reduce human-wildlife conflict, wildlife protection measures, pasture and water source development, fire safety arrangements, animal health check-ups and treatment, and skill enhancement programs for local communities. These initiatives aim to support sustainable coexistence between tigers and nearby residents while enhancing habitat quality, the minister said.

In another significant move for Pachmarhi town, the council revised the area under the Special Area Development Authority (SADA) from 395.931 hectares to 395.939 hectares, the minister said.

This land has been declared as revenue land and excluded from the Pachmarhi Sanctuary area. The adjustment is expected to facilitate urban development, tourism promotion, and resolution of long-standing restrictions in the hill station, following earlier state efforts to demarcate boundaries more clearly, he said.

In the irrigation sector, Rs 215.47 crore was sanctioned for two projects under the Tawa Project's Right Bank Canal in Narmadapuram district. The Bagra Branch Canal Irrigation Project received Rs 86.76 crore, targeting 4,200 hectares and benefiting 33 villages in Babai and Sohagpur tehsils, the minister further said.

The Pipariya Branch Canal Irrigation Project was allocated Rs 128.71 crore to irrigate 6,000 hectares across 30 villages in Sohagpur tehsil. These projects will improve agricultural productivity and water availability in the region, he said.

The council also cleared Rs 17,864.26 crore for continuing 17 schemes run by the Tribal Affairs, Food and Civil Supplies, and Revenue departments from 2026-27 to 2030-31, he said. This includes Rs 377.26 crore for 15 Tribal Affairs schemes covering fee reimbursement, pre-examination coaching, Scout and Guide activities, transportation, health services, and awards.

The Chief Minister's Farmer Crop Procurement Assistance scheme under Food and Civil Supplies received Rs 15,000 crore, while Rs 2,487 crore was approved for constructing tehsil, district, and divisional offices and residential buildings in the Revenue Department. Additionally, the council revised and approved the "Overseas Employment Scheme for Other Backward Classes Youth 2025," replacing the 2022 version.

With a budget of Rs 45 crore over three years, the scheme plans to send 600 backward class youth abroad annually for employment opportunities, promoting skill development and global exposure.

--IANS

sktr/dan