MP plans 50 medical colleges within two years: CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal, July 4 (IANS) Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday said that his government will ensure 50 medical colleges across the state within two years.

Recognising the state's growing population, which is reaching 90 million, CM Yadav said there was a need for rural healthcare. He noted a dramatic expansion in medical education.

"Madhya Pradesh, which had only five medical colleges in 2023, now has 30, with 36 expected by year-end and a goal of 50 in the next two years. This will make over 10,000 new medical seats available annually, he said while addressing a gathering of meritorious students who were assembled to receive laptops under the government scheme Pratibhashali Vidyarthi Protsahan Yojana. The government also pledged support for students pursuing other professional courses like engineering, ensuring tuition fees will not stand in the way of talent, he said.

This expansion promises to reshape healthcare access and open new avenues for young aspirants across the state. Over 15,000 students have received electric scooters as a reward for academic excellence in recent years, alongside direct laptop assistance.

Tribal Affairs Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah said that for the first time arrangements are being made for free hostel, food and coaching for tribal students to prepare for exams.

Residential facilities and hostels for boys and girls have been set up in every revenue division, and an amount of Rs 25 crore has been sanctioned for each centre.

Minister Shah said, "Now, tribal children can also dream big and participate in administrative services."

The Chief Minister transferred an amount of Rs 25,000 each to 94,234 meritorious students who scored 75 per cent or more in their Class 12 MP Board exams, helping them purchase a laptop of their choice. This year, Rs 235.58 crore was disbursed under the scheme, and nearly 60 per cent of the beneficiaries were girls.

Since its inception in 2009–10, the scheme has supported over 4.32 lakh students with a total financial outlay of Rs 1080.04 crore.

The Chief Minister described the initiative as more than just a reward.

He called it a tool to shape futures and unlock potential. With bold investments in medical education and grassroots initiatives to nurture academic talent, Madhya Pradesh is not just planning for the future - it's building it from the ground up.

--IANS

sktr/svn