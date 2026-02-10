MP pension, gratuity rules eased

Bhopal, Feb 10 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, was held at the Secretariat on Tuesday.

Read More

The Council of Ministers approved the Madhya Pradesh Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 2026, and the Madhya Pradesh Civil Services (Commutation of Pension) Rules, 2026.

The Finance Department has been authorised to publish the rules as approved.

The proposed rules simplify procedures and jurisdictions, which will facilitate pensioners.

Related cases can be resolved within a timely manner.

Retirees will be facilitated in commutation and calculation of the pension commutation value.

Under Rule 44 of the Madhya Pradesh Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 2026, unmarried, widowed, and divorced daughters have been included among the members eligible for family pension.

The Council of Ministers approved the Madhya Pradesh Civil Services (Implementation of National Pension System) Rules, 2026, and the Madhya Pradesh Civil Services (Payment of Gratuity under the National Pension System) Rules, 2026.

These rules will be effective from April 1, 2026.

The major new provisions include a provision for family pension in the event of a subscriber's death.

Provisions have been made for voluntary retirement and e-service booklets.

Previous service with the Central and Madhya Pradesh governments will be combined.

Provisions have been made for contributions by both the subscriber and the employer during the suspension period.

Detailed and clear procedures have been outlined for the implementation of the National Pension System, including contribution rates, calculations, and liability determination in case of delays, along with provisions for retirement, voluntary retirement, resignation, and exit in the event of death.

There will be a clear procedure for determining eligibility and payment of gratuity for government servants covered under the National Pension System.

Recovery from gratuity will be possible in the context of a departmental inquiry (post-retirement) order.

The provisions include withholding employer contributions during the period of departmental inquiry, withholding subscriber contributions three months prior to retirement, and instituting departmental inquiries after retirement, along with the state government's power to relax and repeal rules.

The state Cabinet approved a one-time five-year age relaxation for employees working in the IT cadre of the High court and district courts to participate in ongoing and future recruitment processes for the technical cadre.

At present, the age limit is 40 years for the unreserved category and 45 years for the reserved category.

The state Cabinet also approved Rs 7,133 crore 17 lakh for the continuation of the schemes of the Tribal Affairs and Women and Child Development Departments from 2026-27 to 2030-31.

According to the approval, Rs 2,350 crore has been approved for the particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTG) Food Grant Scheme of the Tribal Affairs Department, Rs 1,703 crore 15 lakh for the Integrated Hostel Scheme, Rs 1,416 crore 91 lakh for the CM Rise School Scheme, Rs 1,110 crore for the Housing Assistance Scheme, along with reimbursement of fees to the Board of Secondary Education, scholarships to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe candidates, Rs 522 crore 8 lakh for Class 9 scholarships.

Apart from this, Rs 31 crore 3 lakh has been approved for the Chief Minister's Covid-19 Bal Seva Yojana of the Women and Child Development.

The state Cabinet approved Rs 366.72 billion (Rs 366.72 billion) for the electrification of 63,077 unelectrified households and 650 unelectrified government institutions through the expansion of electrical infrastructure under the Dharti Aba Tribal Village Upliftment Campaign (DA-JGUA).

This includes a Central government grant of Rs 220.03 billion (Rs 220.03 billion) and a state government share of Rs 146.69 billion (Rs 146.69 billion).

Additionally, an estimated cost of Rs 97 billion (Rs 97 billion) has been approved for off-grid electrification of 8,521 households (through the Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikas Nigam).

The remaining project cost (excluding the Central grant) will be provided by the state government to the state distribution companies as equity capital for the construction of the electrification distribution system.

The state government will bear the entire expenditure for off-grid electrification (solar and battery) to be carried out by the Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikas Nigam.

According to the approval, settlements with an estimated cost of up to Rs 2 lakh per household will be electrified through an online system by the state's electricity distribution companies, following the ceiling cost set at the distribution company level as per the guidelines issued by the Union government.

Houses built on farms, settlements smaller than five households, and remote settlements where the average cost of electrification exceeds Rs 2 lakh per household, will be electrified through a 1 kW off-grid system (solar + battery) by the Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikas Nigam.

--IANS

sktr/khz