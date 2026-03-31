MP Nishikant Dubey’s ‘personal views’, says Odisha Minister on Biju Patnaik remarks row

Bhubaneswar, March 31 (IANS) The row over alleged disrespectful remarks against legendary leader Biju Patnaik by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Tuesday rocked the Odisha Assembly, as members of the opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Congress created a huge ruckus in the House over the issue.

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As soon as Question Hour began, the BJD and Congress members trooped into the Well of the House, shouting slogans and targeting the state government over the disrespectful statement made by Nishikant Dubey.

Question Hour continued to function amid the pandemonium for a few minutes until 10:52 a.m., after which Speaker Surama Padhy adjourned the House till 11:30 a.m. The House went on to witness chaos and a war of words between members of the treasury and opposition benches after it reconvened for Zero Hour proceedings.

Opposition members from the Congress and BJD also gave notices seeking the passage of a resolution condemning the disrespectful remarks against Biju Babu made by Dubey, which Speaker Padhy said is under consideration.

Meanwhile, amid the bedlam, the Appropriation Bill on the Budget for the year 2026-2027 was tabled in the House for discussion.

Clarifying the government’s position on the matter, Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan on Tuesday stated that the negative remarks made by MP Nishikant Dubey against Odisha’s prominent mass leader, the late Biju Patnaik, have come to the notice of the state government.

“I want to make it clear on behalf of the state government that these are completely MP Dubey’s personal views. Such irresponsible comments are not acceptable at any cost. His comments deeply hurt everyone, from the Chief Minister to all of us. We hope that no one makes such remarks or counter-remarks and also urge everyone to ensure that such unacceptable remarks do not recur,” said Harichandan.

On the other hand, targeting the BJP-led government over the issue, senior Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Gautam Buddha Das on Tuesday said that while the BJP has claimed that Dubey had no intention to disrespect Biju Patnaik and has issued a clarification, the statement has neither been withdrawn nor adequately corrected.

“The people of Odisha are protesting because such remarks reflect a lack of understanding of history. Biju Patnaik was a Mahanayak (great leader) and the architect of modern Odisha. Any insult to him is unacceptable,” Das said.

He further alleged that the BJP has no historical contribution to the freedom movement and accused its leaders of lacking awareness about the sacrifices made during the Independence struggle. Das demanded that Nishikant Dubey must issue a clear and unconditional apology.

Until he apologises, the outrage will continue,” he asserted. Referring to the broader political context, he said the issue is linked to Odia identity and pride, which cannot be compromised.

--IANS

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